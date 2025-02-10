Indian Techie Nikhil Rajpal joins Elon Musk’s DOGE team

Elon Musk’s DOGE: Indian-Origin Techie Nikhil Rajpal Joins NOAA

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a key initiative under President Donald Trump aimed at reducing government spending, has onboarded another Indian-origin techie. According to a report by WIRED, Nikhil Rajpal has been hired to represent DOGE at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This marks the second Indian tech expert recruited by Musk’s team, reflecting a strategic push to streamline government operations through private-sector efficiency.

Rajpal, who has previously worked at Twitter before Musk’s acquisition and contributed to Tesla’s console redesign, now holds editor access to all NOAA Google sites. WIRED reported that this access was granted last week under the directive of acting Commerce Secretary Jeremy Pelter.

Furthermore, a senior NOAA employee with over 40 years of experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives was placed on administrative leave—three weeks ahead of their planned retirement. This move aligns with a broader rollback of DEI programs across various U.S. organizations since President Trump’s return to office.

Rajpal’s online presence has been mysteriously erased in recent weeks, similar to the other Indian-origin techie on DOGE’s team, Akash Bobba. However, public records indicate that Rajpal is around 30 years old and pursued a dual major in Computer Science and History at the University of California, Berkeley.

Known informally as “Nik,” Rajpal has long advocated for a libertarian approach to governance. During his undergraduate years, he was vocal about principles such as “minimal government, free markets, sound money, non-intervention, and maximum individual liberty.”

These ideological beliefs align closely with Musk’s vision for DOGE, which aims to cut bureaucratic inefficiencies and optimize government expenditures.

Despite his background in tech and free-market advocacy, Rajpal’s appointment at NOAA raises concerns due to his lack of direct experience in oceanic and atmospheric sciences. Critics argue that placing individuals without domain expertise in key government positions could lead to unintended consequences, especially in agencies responsible for climate monitoring, disaster preparedness, and scientific research.

Moreover, the recent restructuring at NOAA—particularly the sidelining of an experienced DEI leader—has sparked debate about the Trump administration’s approach to governance. While proponents see it as a necessary move to eliminate what they consider “wasteful” policies, detractors view it as an attack on workplace inclusivity.

Elon Musk’s increasing involvement in government functions extends beyond DOGE. His other ventures, including SpaceX and Starlink, have played critical roles in U.S. infrastructure, defense, and internet accessibility.

His aggressive hiring of young talent to lead cost-cutting reforms in federal agencies suggests an ongoing push to reshape how the government operates.

As Rajpal steps into his new role, it remains to be seen whether his tenure at NOAA will contribute to DOGE’s efficiency goals or trigger further controversies regarding appointments based on ideology over expertise.