Telangana techie, 6-year-old son killed in Florida crash as wrong-way driver hits their car

A devastating accident in Florida, USA, has claimed the lives of three members of a Telangana family, leaving the Indian-American community in shock. 35-year-old Pragathi Reddy, her six-year-old son Harveen, and her 56-year-old mother-in-law Sunitha tragically lost their lives when their car was hit by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction.

The Tekulapalli village natives were returning home from a weekend trip when the fatal collision occurred. Pragathi’s husband, who was behind the wheel, survived with injuries, while their eight-month-old baby miraculously escaped unharmed.

Speaking from India, Mohan Reddy, Pragathi’s father, expressed his devastation. “She moved to the US in 2012 to pursue her MS and had built a successful life there. We received the tragic news at 4 AM,” he said, his voice breaking with grief. Mohan Reddy is now preparing to travel to Florida to complete formalities and bring their remains home.

Pragathi was a software professional, and her untimely death, along with her young child, has sparked an outpouring of condolences from friends, family, and the tech community.