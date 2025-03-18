“We are aware of the President’s decision”: Trump ends secret service protection for Biden’s adult children

In a major policy decision, President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is immediately ending Secret Service protection for Joe Biden’s adult children, Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden. The move comes after Trump, on his social media platform, raised objections to the number of Secret Service agents assigned to them.

Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, pointed out that Hunter Biden had 18 agents assigned to his protective detail during his trip to South Africa and that Ashley Biden had 13 agents assigned to her. He stated, “She too will be taken off the list.”

While there has been no immediate reaction from former President Joe Biden’s office, the decision has sparked debate over security protocols for the families of former presidents.

Under federal law, former presidents and their spouses receive lifelong Secret Service protection. Their children, however, lose protection once they turn 16 unless an extension is granted by the outgoing president.

This practice has been followed by previous administrations, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, who extended protection for their children beyond their presidencies.

- Advertisement -

Before leaving office in January, Joe Biden had extended Secret Service protection for his children until July 2025. Similarly, Trump had also granted extended protection to his family when he left office in 2021.

Following Trump’s decision, the Secret Service issued a statement acknowledging the change in security arrangements.

“We are aware of the President’s decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden,” the agency said. “The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible.”

While touring the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Monday (17) afternoon, Trump was asked whether he would revoke the protection for Joe Biden’s son.

“Well, we have done that with many. I would say if there are 18 with Hunter Biden, that will be something I’ll look at this afternoon,” Trump responded. “I’m going to take a look at that.”

The decision marks another high-profile shift in security protocols under Trump’s presidency. With the upcoming expiration of Biden’s initial extension in July, it remains to be seen whether the former president will make further appeals for Secret Service protection for his children.