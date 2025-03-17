PM Modi gifts sacred Ganga water to Tulsi Gabbard, discusses India-US ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi on Monday (17), marking a significant step in bolstering India-US strategic ties. The discussions primarily focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in defense, intelligence-sharing, and geopolitical affairs.

During their meeting, PM Modi presented Gabbard with a vase containing sacred water from the Ganga River, collected from the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This symbolic gesture underscored the cultural and spiritual significance of the sacred river while also reinforcing diplomatic goodwill between the two nations.

VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) earlier today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/GRalYq52En — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2025

Gabbard, who arrived in New Delhi early Sunday, is on a two-and-a-half-day visit, making her the first high-ranking official from the Trump administration to engage in direct talks with the Indian leadership since taking office in January 2025. Her visit highlights the growing importance of US-India relations amid shifting global geopolitical dynamics.

As part of her diplomatic engagements, Gabbard also met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Their discussions focused on enhancing defense cooperation and intelligence-sharing between the two countries, with an emphasis on strengthening counterterrorism efforts and regional security. The meeting reflects India’s commitment to deepening its defense ties with the US, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, Gabbard held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and participated in a high-profile conclave of global intelligence chiefs hosted by India. These interactions indicate an increased focus on intelligence collaboration between the two nations to address emerging security challenges.

Gabbard’s visit is part of a larger multi-nation diplomatic tour, which includes stops in Japan, Thailand, and France. As a key highlight of her India visit, she is scheduled to speak at the prestigious Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday, where she is expected to outline strategic priorities for the future of US-India relations. The Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier foreign policy and geopolitical conference, serves as a platform for global leaders to discuss pressing international issues.

Her presence at the forum is expected to provide insights into the Trump administration’s approach to India, focusing on economic ties, security partnerships, and regional stability. The visit signifies a renewed commitment to strengthening diplomatic and defense relations between the two nations.

As the US and India continue to solidify their partnership, Gabbard’s high-level meetings and participation in key policy discussions reflect the increasing alignment of both nations on critical global issues.