Pakistan among 41 nations facing possible US travel ban under Trump administration

Pakistan Among 41 Countries at Risk of US Travel Ban Under Trump

A new report suggests that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bhutan are among 41 countries likely to face travel restrictions under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, who has vowed to enforce stricter immigration policies if re-elected.

According to a draft document accessed by Reuters, the proposed travel curbs could be broader than those imposed during Trump’s first term when travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations were banned.

The draft list, compiled by US security officials, groups Pakistan with 26 other nations that could face a partial suspension of visa issuance. The US government has reportedly given Pakistan a 60-day window to address certain “deficiencies,” failing which the country may see restrictions imposed on its citizens’ ability to obtain US visas.

Other nations in this category include Turkmenistan, Belarus, Bhutan, and Vanuatu, the latter recently making headlines after fugitive businessman and former IPL chairperson Lalit Modi claimed to have acquired its citizenship.

In addition, a separate “red list” has been proposed for ten nations, including Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. Citizens from these countries could face a full suspension of US visa issuance, making it nearly impossible for them to enter the United States.

A third category comprising five countries—Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan—would see restrictions primarily affecting tourist and student visas, with certain exceptions for other immigrant categories.

Despite widespread speculation, the Pakistani government has dismissed reports of a possible travel ban as “unverified.” Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan clarified that no official communication had been received from US authorities regarding such measures.

“As of now, this is all speculative and hence does not warrant a response,” Khan stated, emphasizing that Pakistan remains committed to diplomatic engagement with the United States.

The latest tensions between Washington and Islamabad come just days after Pakistani ambassador to Turkmenistan, KK Ahsan Wagan, was denied entry into the US and deported from Los Angeles. While American authorities have not provided a detailed explanation, reports suggest that the deportation was triggered by “controversial visa references” flagged by the US immigration system.

If re-elected, Trump is expected to enforce a tougher stance on immigration. On January 20, the first day of his return to office, he signed an executive order mandating rigorous vetting procedures for all foreign nationals seeking entry into the US. The move aligns with his long-standing campaign promises to restrict illegal immigration and enhance national security.

With global political dynamics shifting rapidly, Pakistan and other nations on the list will likely await further clarity from Washington before responding with diplomatic measures.