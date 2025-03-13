8.5 C
Trump warns Putin of 'devastating' sanctions if Russia rejects Ukraine ceasefire deal
Headline news

Trump warns Putin of ‘devastating’ sanctions if Russia rejects Ukraine ceasefire deal

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 21, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Keep America Great rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 19, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020 commemorating the people of Leningrad during the Second World War Nazi siege on the city. - President Donald Trump on february 21, 2020 dismissed reported warnings by US intelligence that Russia is meddling in this year's elections as a "hoax" planted by his Democratic rivals. "Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," Trump wrote on Twitter. (Photo by JIM WATSON and EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, stating that Russia could face “devastating” sanctions if it refuses to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine war.

Speaking at the White House after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Trump confirmed that US negotiators were heading to Russia for ceasefire talks, following Ukraine’s recent agreement to a 30-day truce.

While Trump did not disclose specific details, the White House later clarified that special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Moscow later this week for discussions aimed at ending the three-year-long conflict.

“We could take actions that would be devastating for Russia,” Trump told reporters. “But I don’t want to do that because I want to see peace, and we’re getting close to maybe getting something done.”

Trump emphasized that securing a ceasefire would be a significant step toward ending the conflict. “People are going to Russia as we speak, and hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from them. If we do, that would be 80 percent of the way to stopping this horrible bloodbath,” he added.

The warning comes two weeks after a tense dispute between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House over Washington’s approach to the war. Amidst growing concerns about US support, Trump had temporarily halted military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. However, assistance was resumed after Kyiv agreed to the ceasefire proposal on Tuesday.

Following high-level US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed support for the ceasefire proposal but urged Washington to persuade Russia to accept it.

“Ukraine welcomes this proposal, we consider it positive, and we are ready to take this step. But the United States must convince Russia to do the same,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader, however, remained skeptical about Russia’s intentions. “None of us trust the Russians,” he stated bluntly. “Everything depends on whether Russia genuinely wants a ceasefire or if it wants to continue killing people.”

Despite Ukraine’s agreement, doubts persist over whether Russia will comply with the truce or use the pause to regroup militarily. If Moscow rejects the proposal, it could lead to severe economic consequences as Trump has hinted at imposing additional sanctions.

The ceasefire negotiations mark a pivotal moment in the conflict, with Washington actively working to mediate an agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. The US’s role in brokering peace comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and a divided international response to the prolonged war.

While the Biden administration previously supported Ukraine with continued military aid, Trump’s approach has been more cautious, focusing on negotiation and potential economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to hostilities.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether Russia will accept the ceasefire deal or if Trump’s threatened sanctions will escalate tensions further.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

