Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role and the posters have already created a good buzz about the film.

Now, the makers are all set to unveil the teaser of the movie. According to the source, the teaser will be out tomorrow on the 58th birthday of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is said that the filmmaker wants to give a surprise to the audience by unveiling the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, it is something that moviegoers have not witnessed earlier.

Well, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing it and Alia Bhatt playing the lead role, we surely have high expectations from Gangubai Kathiawadi, and we can’t wait for the teaser of the film to be out.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Shantanu Maheshwari. Shantanu, who is a popular face on Television, will be making his Bollywood debut with this movie. Reportedly, Huma Qureshi will be seen in a dance number in the film.

Well, the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi is not yet announced. There were reports that the film might release on Eid this year, and it was also said that it might hit the big screens on Diwali. However, the makers have not yet officially announced anything about it. We wonder if with the teaser tomorrow, the release date will also be announced.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially slated to hit the big screens in September 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.