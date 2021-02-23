The first teaser of Teddy starring Arya and Sayyeshaa was release in March 2020. But, due to the lockdown and the pandemic, the film couldn’t get a theatrical release last year.

There were reports that it will get an OTT release, and today, Arya has announced that Teddy will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 12th March 2021. The actor tweeted, “Join me, @sayyeshaa and our ’lively’ third-wheel Teddy, in our journey to find the truth behind a medical mystery! #Teddy from 12th March on @disneyplushsvip #TeddyTrailer Out Today Teddy bear @ShaktiRajan @sayyeshaa @immancomposer @actorsathish @ssakshiagarwal @StudioGreen2.”

Teddy is a Tamil film directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. It also stars Sathish, Sakshi Agarwal and Magizh Thirumeni in supporting roles. It is said that Sakshi was roped in for the movie after her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil season three.

Well, it’s a Tamil movie, but it will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Malayalam languages as well.

Talking about other films of Arya, the actor will be seen in movies like Pushpa (Telugu) and Enemy (Tamil). Meanwhile, Sayyeshaa has bilingual film Yuvarathnaa in her kitty.

Teddy will be Arya and Sayyeshaa’s third film together, the two have earlier worked together in Ghajinikanth and Kaappaan. The couple tied the knot in March 2019.