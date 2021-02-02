Taapsee Pannu is currently one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She has many interesting projects lined-up and one of them is Looop Lapeta which is a remake of German film Run Lola Run.

A few days ago, Taapsee started shooting for the film, and today, her first look from the movie has been unveiled. The actress took to Instagram to share the first look with her fans.

Taapsee posted, “Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta @tahirrajbhasin @bhatiaaakash @sonypicsfilmsin @ellipsisentertainment @vivekkrishnani @tanuj.Garg @atulkasbekar @aayush_blm.”

Looop Lapeta also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role and it is being directed by Aakash Bhatia.

Apart from Looop Lapeta, Taapsee will be seen in movies like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu. The shooting of Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket has been wrapped up, and the actress has started prepping up for Shabaash Mithu which is a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj.

A few days ago, Taapsee had tweeted a picture and wrote, “And romance with the bat n the ball has begun…. long way to go but a good start is half job done 🙂 This is going to be another milestone of sorts…. For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue Cricket bat and ball Flag of India #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios.”