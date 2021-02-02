Karan Johar was all set to direct a film titled Takht which was supposed to star Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. But due to the pandemic, the film was put on the back burner, and recently, there were reports that the film has been shelved.

However, while talking to the entertainment portal, Spotboye, Karan stated, “Takht is not shelved. It’s just delayed.”

Earlier, while talking about the film getting shelved, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, “There are several reasons why it has happened. To begin with, it’s a too costly film. Its budget is expected to be around Rs. 250-300 crores. Like every other producer, even Karan had to bear losses due to Covid-19. Also, his expensive films like Brahmastra and Liger are already in production or awaiting release, along with his mid-sized ones like Shershaah, Dostana 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shakun Batra’s next. Adding Takht to this list won’t be a good idea.”

“Since the very beginning, no studio was on board for the film. It was believed that Fox Star Studios was backing Takht because of its partnership with Dharma. But the fact is that Fox was never on board. Karan tried pitching Takht to other studios but his efforts proved futile,” added the source.

Even political scenario in India was said to be one of the reasons for the film being shelved.

Reportedly, Karan will now first direct a love story which will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.