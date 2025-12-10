Sydney Sweeney rejects plastic surgery claims, says online comparisons ignore reality

Highlights:

Sydney Sweeney says she has never had plastic surgery and is “terrified of needles”.

She calls online childhood-to-adulthood comparisons “insane”.

A childhood accident that required 19 stitches caused a minor eyelid difference, not cosmetic work.

Sydney Sweeney says she plans to "age gracefully" and rejects pressure to change her face.

Sydney Sweeney has again dismissed long-standing plastic surgery claims, stating that she has not undergone any cosmetic procedures and is tired of the conversation surrounding her appearance. The Euphoria actor said the rumors have circulated for years, largely because social media users repeatedly compare her childhood photographs to recent red carpet images.

She said these comparisons overlook the basic fact that people grow and mature. Much of the online commentary, she added, is unfair and “insane”, pointing to a broader pattern of young actors being judged on their looks as they move from adolescence to adulthood.

During a joint interview with Amanda Seyfried for Allure, Sydney Sweeney was asked to pick one beauty rumor she wished would end. She gave a direct response. She said she has “never gotten work done” and is “too frightened of needles” to consider it. Seyfried tried to lighten the moment with a joke about future treatments, but Sweeney stayed firm, saying the speculation has become exhausting.

A detail she rarely discusses also came up. Sydney Sweeney said one of her eyelids sits slightly differently because of a childhood wakeboarding accident that required 19 stitches. She said the difference is minor and natural, but it has often been cited online as a sign of cosmetic work. She clarified that it was an injury and nothing more.

Her recent comments are consistent with what she told Variety earlier in the year. She said that when she was a teenager she was encouraged by others to “fix” her face to succeed in Hollywood. She chose not to, and continues to say she will age “gracefully” without altering her appearance.

Sydney Sweeney and the cycle of online photo comparisons

A large portion of the speculation around Sydney Sweeney has emerged from users on social platforms who place photos of her at age 12 beside photos of her at 26. She has said this comparison makes little sense. Childhood photos typically show her without makeup, while current images include full glam teams, high-resolution cameras, and red carpet lighting.

Sydney Sweeney pointed out that every person’s face changes between childhood and adulthood. She said that actors in particular grow up in public, which makes them more vulnerable to exaggerated online narratives. Addressing the tone of current social media reactions, she said plainly: “Everybody on social media is insane.”

She also noted that she has dealt with waves of online commentary in the past year. One example involved a denim advertisement in which the slogan was misinterpreted, leading to criticism that spread quickly. According to her, rumors about her appearance move even faster, often gaining traction within hours.

Sydney Sweeney said responding to these claims often makes them grow, which is why she has avoided addressing the topic too frequently. Nonetheless, she described the ongoing rumors as inaccurate and unnecessary.

What Sydney Sweeney Is Working on Next

Sydney Sweeney stars in The Housemaid, a psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden’s novel. She plays Millie, a woman who uncovers dangerous secrets inside a wealthy family’s home. Amanda Seyfried is also part of the cast. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on December 19, 2025.

She is also continuing promotional work for Christy, the boxing biopic that required significant training and physical preparation. Although the film had a modest box office run, Sydney Sweeney has said the project was personally meaningful to her.