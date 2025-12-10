Priya Dogra named Channel 4 chief executive as broadcaster accelerates digital strategy

Highlights:

Priya Dogra will take charge of Channel 4 in March 2026

She replaces former CEO Alex Mahon

Jonathan Allan remains interim CEO until Dogra’s arrival

Appointment aligns with Channel 4’s digital-first strategy and shift into in-house production - Advertisement -

Board cites Dogra’s long experience across programming, deals, commercial strategy and digital growth

Channel 4 has confirmed Priya Dogra as its next chief executive, placing the experienced media executive at the center of the broadcaster’s digital transformation and its move into in-house production. The appointment comes during a period of significant internal restructuring, as Channel 4 works to build a long-term digital model and reshape how it commissions and produces content.

Dogra will formally begin the role in March 2026, with interim chief executive Jonathan Allan continuing to lead the organization until she takes over. The transition marks one of the broadcaster’s most significant leadership changes as it prepares for a market defined by streaming, shifting viewer habits, and new commercial structures.

Who is Priya Dogra and why Channel 4 selected her

Priya Dogra has spent more than two decades working across the US, Europe and the UK. She currently holds a senior role at Sky, overseeing advertising, data and newer revenue operations. Before Sky, she spent 14 years at Time Warner, WarnerMedia, and Warner Bros. Discovery, where she led the company’s EMEA division.

Her remit across those organizations covered commissioning, production oversight, commercial transactions and long-term investment activity. She also oversaw original programming for HBO and HBO Max during a major period of growth for the platforms.

Channel 4 chair Geoff Cooper described her as “an outstanding executive” and highlighted her experience in commercial growth and digital change.

Priya Dogra and Channel 4’s digital strategy

Channel 4 has spent the past year outlining a shift to become a digital-first public service streamer by 2030. This plan includes changes to staff numbers, new operational structures, and reduced reliance on traditional linear channels. The broadcaster has also said it intends to increase its production footprint outside London and explore new office arrangements.

A major part of the strategy is Channel 4’s push into in-house production for the first time, enabled by changes introduced through the Media Act. The move is intended to give the broadcaster greater ownership of its programming and reduce reliance on third-party producers.

Priya Dogra’s background in mergers, acquisitions and corporate strategy aligns with these goals. Her experience gives the board confidence that she can oversee long-term projects during periods of industry change and ensure the organization maintains stability while shifting to a new operating model.

Priya Dogra’s role in shaping Channel 4’s future

When Priya Dogra takes over in March 2026, she will inherit an organization that has already made several structural adjustments. During 2025, Channel 4 will continue its work on cost management, staff restructuring and new commissioning frameworks.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 announced plans for a Creative Investment Fund designed to acquire stakes in independent production companies. The move is intended to strengthen Channel 4’s direct influence over the UK production ecosystem and create new commercial opportunities.

Dogra has emphasized Channel 4’s public service remit and its responsibility to reflect different communities across the UK. She added that she sees the broadcaster’s mission as central to British cultural life.

What happens next for Channel 4 under Priya Dogra

The handover process will run through 2025. Channel 4’s digital shift, commissioning reforms and changes to its production model will continue as planned. When she steps into the role, Priya Dogra will become Channel 4’s eighth chief executive, taking on one of the highest-profile positions in UK broadcasting at a time of rapid industry change.

Her arrival will coincide with a critical moment for the broadcaster as it seeks to stabilize its operations, expand its streaming presence and position itself for long-term competition in a digital-first market.