Shah Rukh Khan listed among New York’s most stylish after Met Gala Sabyasachi debut

Highlights:

Shah Rukh Khan named in The New York Times’ “67 Most Stylish People of 2025”

The recognition is linked to his Met Gala debut in a custom black Sabyasachi look

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian celebrity to appear on the list

The ranking features global names across film, music, sport and culture

Interest around Shah Rukh Khan continues to build ahead of his next film King

Shah Rukh Khan has been named in The New York Times’ list of the “67 Most Stylish People of 2025,” marking another high-profile moment for the actor on the international stage. The publication cites his first appearance at the Met Gala as a key reason for his inclusion. His black Sabyasachi ensemble generated sustained attention across the event, and the feature positions him alongside widely recognized figures in entertainment and sports.

The article notes that Shah Rukh Khan stands firmly within global cultural discussion, with his name appearing next to artists, athletes, musicians and actors whose influence extends beyond their core fields.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala Look: Why It Made an Impact

The New York Times feature focuses closely on Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala debut. He arrived in an all-black Sabyasachi look featuring a long tailored silhouette. A crystal-studded “K” pendant at the front of the outfit quickly became the most circulated detail from the night.

Images of Shah Rukh Khan on the Met Gala carpet moved across social media soon after his arrival. For years, speculation surrounding whether he would attend the event had surfaced periodically, and his eventual appearance drew broad coverage.

In its profile, the NYT kept the description straightforward: “Known by his army of fans simply as SRK… he brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest.”

Why Shah Rukh Khan Was the Only Indian Name on the 2025 List

The annual New York Times list includes artists, performers and public figures shaping the year’s cultural landscape. For 2025, the roster features names such as Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence and NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Shah Rukh Khan stands out as the only Indian figure selected. His appearance in a Sabyasachi design contributed to the Met Gala’s 2025 theme, “Tailored For You,” and placed global attention once again on Indian design representation on an international red carpet.

Sabyasachi later released the technical details of the outfit: superfine Tasmanian wool, monogrammed horn buttons, a crepe de chine shirt, tailored trousers and a satin kamarbandh.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Style Recognition and the Build-Up to King

The style acknowledgment from The New York Times arrives at a time when anticipation is rising for Shah Rukh Khan’s next major release, King. The film’s first look was revealed on his 60th birthday in November, after which fans have closely followed every official update.

King marks his reunion with director Siddharth Anand following Pathaan. The cast features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat. Suhana Khan also appears in the film, making her first big-screen entry after The Archies. Production is handled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. While the film is planned for a 2026 global release, a confirmed date has not yet been announced.

What Shah Rukh Khan’s Recognition Means in 2025

The New York Times ranking positions Shah Rukh Khan within a global discussion on style, reinforcing both his continued visibility and his relevance beyond cinema. His Met Gala moment offered a point of crossover between Indian fashion and an international platform, while the growing interest in King maintains his presence in entertainment news.

As Shah Rukh Khan prepares for his next release and expands his global footprint, the recognition underscores his longstanding position in popular culture and his ability to remain central to conversations spanning film, fashion and public influence.