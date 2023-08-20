Swami Brahmaviharidas updates Modi on BAPS’ activities

SWAMI Brahmaviharidas of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha briefed Indian prime minister Narednra Modi about major activities organised by the spiritual organisation across the world.

During their 30-minute meeting in New Delhi, he updated Modi on the ongoing ‘Festival of Inspirations’ at the Sanstha’s Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

He also shared with the prime minister details of the ‘Festival of Harmony’ planned for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14 next year.

Swami Brahmaviharidas conveyed to Modi blessings from Sanstha leader His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, the organisation said in a statement.

A 3D printed model of the Abu Dhabi temple was presented to the prime minister who appreciated the spiritual organisation’s work, it said.