22.2 C
London
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsRecord low rains threaten summer crops in India
India News

Record low rains threaten summer crops in India

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Qu’ran torn apart amidst far-right demonstration in Netherlands

A copy of the Qu’ran was trampled on and...
UK News

Union announces train drivers’ strike on September 1 amid pay dispute

A one-day strike next month is set to be...
Sports

‘Dream’ make-over for Indian arm-wrestling

ATHLETES flex muscled biceps before going hand-to-hand in a...
Entertainment

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

Superstar Rajinikanth, who attended the special screening of Jailer in Lucknow,...
Cricket

Fit-again Bumrah makes a winning return for India

PACE spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a winning return to...

INDIA is heading for its driest August in more than a century, with scant rainfall likely to persist across large areas, partly because of the El Niño weather pattern, two weather department officials said.

August rainfall, expected to be the lowest since records began in 1901, could dent yields of summer-sown crops, from rice to soybeans, boosting prices and overall food inflation, which jumped in July to the highest since January 2020.

The monsoon, vital for the $3-trillion economy, delivers nearly 70 per cent of the rain India needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.

“The monsoon is not reviving as we had expected,” said a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), who sought anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one.

“We are going to end the month with a significant deficit in the southern, western, and central parts.”

India is on course to receive an average of less than 180 mm (7 inches) of rainfall this month, he added, based on rains so far and expectations for the rest of the month.

The weather authorities are expected to announce August totals of rainfall and the forecast for September on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.

India received just 90.7 mm (3.6 inches) in the first 17 days of August, nearly 40 per cent lower than the normal. The month’s normal average is 254.9 mm (10 inches), he said.

Earlier, the IMD had anticipated a rainfall deficit of up to 8 per cent in August. The lowest August rainfall on record was in 2005, with 191.2 mm (7.5 inches).

Monsoon rainfall is expected to improve over the next two weeks in the northeast and some central regions, but dry conditions in northwestern and southern states are likely to persist, said another IMD official.

“Normally, we experience a dry spell of five to seven days in August,” said the official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

“However, this year the dry spell has been unusually prolonged in southern India. The El Niño weather pattern has begun to impact the Indian monsoon.”

El Nino, a warming of waters that usually stifles rainfall over the Indian subcontinent, has emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years.

This monsoon has been uneven, with June rains 10 per cent below average but July rains rebounding to 13 per cent above average.

Summer rains are crucial as nearly half of India’s farmland lacks irrigation.

Farmers typically start planting rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, sugarcane and peanuts, among other crops, from June 1, when the monsoon begins to lash the southern state of Kerala.

The lengthy dry spell has led to extremely low soil moisture, which could inhibit growth of crops, said Harish Galipelli, director of trading firm ILA Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

“Crops are in dire need of rainfall,” he added. “Any further delay could lead to reduced yields.”

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Chandrayaan-3: Lander module separates from propulsion system

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Qu’ran torn apart amidst far-right demonstration in Netherlands

Headline Story 0
A copy of the Qu’ran was trampled on and...

Union announces train drivers’ strike on September 1 amid pay dispute

UK News 0
A one-day strike next month is set to be...

‘Dream’ make-over for Indian arm-wrestling

Sports 0
ATHLETES flex muscled biceps before going hand-to-hand in a...

Popular

Qu’ran torn apart amidst far-right demonstration in Netherlands

Headline Story 0
A copy of the Qu’ran was trampled on and...

Union announces train drivers’ strike on September 1 amid pay dispute

UK News 0
A one-day strike next month is set to be...

‘Dream’ make-over for Indian arm-wrestling

Sports 0
ATHLETES flex muscled biceps before going hand-to-hand in a...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc