On 21st May 1994, Sushmita Sen made a history by becoming the first Indian to wear the crown of Miss Universe. She was only 18 years old when she won the title.

Today, as she completes 27 years of winning the Miss Universe title, Sushmita took to Twitter to remember the moment. She tweeted, “To my Motherland INDIA…Happy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #Philippines That early morning of 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever…it made History!! An honour forever cherished!! #MissUniverse1994.”

After becoming Miss Universe, Sushmita entered Bollywood and featured in many hit films like Dastak, Biwi No.1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, and others. The actress is also known for amazing dance moves in songs like Dilbar, Main Kudi Anjaani Hoon, Mehboob Mere and others.

Last year, she made her digital debut with the series Aarya, and impressed one and all with her act in it. She won multiple awards for her performance in the series. Currently, the actress is busy with the shooting of Aarya season two.

After Sushmita, it was Lara Dutta who won the title of Miss Universe (2000) for India. This year, Adline Castelino became the 3rd runner-up at Miss Universe 2020.