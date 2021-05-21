Singer Armaan Malik has teamed up with Korean American artist Eric Nam, and platinum music producer KSHMR for a single titled Echo. The song has been released today, and Armaan took to Twitter to share it with his fans.

He tweeted, “The official music video for my first international collaboration ‘Echo’ with @EricNamOfficial & @KSHMRmusic is out now! Go watch it & spread the love! #LikeAnEcho #एक्को #에코.”

While talking about the track, Armaan stated, “Echo was incepted when I met KSHMR in Los Angeles right before the onset of the global pandemic and the release of my first English single. He played some unreleased material including ‘Echo’, it just stuck, and I recorded my demo verse at his studio itself. Around mid-2020, Eric and I had this little interaction on Twitter that sparked off an internet friendship and our teams got connected as well to discuss a potential collaboration. The track we all gravitated most towards was ‘Echo’ and we spent the next few months making it sound like it does right now. It feels amazing to create a magnificent song with such talented artists like KSHMR and Eric!”

Eric Nam added, “Incredibly excited to be a part of this song with Armaan and KSHMR, especially as we release during this month that celebrates the AAPI Community. We have been working on this song for some time now and quite honestly, I wasn’t sure if it would ever see the light of day. But, I’m so glad that we get to share this with the world and for us to be able to create this collaborative moment across continents and cultures. I hope our fans and listeners love it as much as we did putting it together!”

Echo is released via KSHMR’s own record label, Dharma Worldwide. While talking about the song, KSHMR said, “Echo was a demo I started years ago, unsure of how to finish it until I met Armaan. The voice and story he brought to the song was the perfect fit. Eric lent his awesome talent and it became a cross-country Asian collaboration, which I love. Echo is a song about tough relationships that I think we can all relate to.”