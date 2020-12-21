Vikram Bhatt has been making some interesting web series and he has started shooting for his next series titled Anamika. It stars Sunny Leone in the lead role, and the actress took to Instagram to make an announcement about it.

Sunny posted on Instagram, “Satnam….the start of something new…and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @vikrampbhatt.”

Talking about the series, Vikram Bhatt said, “Due to lockdown, the process of shooting was on hold for some time. But the industry never stops working. So here we are back where we love to work.”

“We have just started shooting with Sunny and it has been a great as well as an exciting start. The audience will have a delite to watch Sunny doing a blend of martial with firearms. This action series is going to be a thrilling project,” the filmmaker added.

Anamika is a Gun Fu action series and it will be shot in Mumbai. The first schedule of the series will be wrapped up by the end of 2020. The web series will stream on MX Player.

Talking about the other projects of Sunny, the actress has a few bilingual and South films in her kitty. Her last Bollywood film was Motichoor Chaknachoor in which she was seen in a dance number.