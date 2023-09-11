23.9 C
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' becomes second-highest grossing Hindi film, surpasses 'Baahubali 2'
Entertainment

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes second-highest grossing Hindi film, surpasses ‘Baahubali 2’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, collecting over £50 million in about a month.

The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Monday on X about the box office collections.

The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering £50.1 million.

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Sunny has still not announced his next project.

Date:
Shelbin MS

