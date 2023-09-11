Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes second-highest grossing Hindi film, surpasses ‘Baahubali 2’

Actor Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, collecting over £50 million in about a month.
The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Monday on X about the box office collections.
#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali2 #Hindi… Becomes SECOND-HIGHEST grossing #Hindi film.
⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr
⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr
⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 63.35 cr
⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 27.55 cr
⭐️ Weekend 5: ₹ 5.03 cr
⭐️ Total: ₹ 515.03 cr#India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/WkCEs7l42m
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2023
The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering £50.1 million.
Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.
Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.
Sunny has still not announced his next project.