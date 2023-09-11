23.9 C
London
Monday, September 11, 2023
Entertainment

Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 171st film

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to collaborate on their first film, said production house Sun Pictures.

After months of speculation that Kanagaraj will direct Rajinikanth in the actor’s 171st film, the Chennai-based banner made the official announcement on social media on Monday.

The currently untitled movie will be written and directed by Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander, who is basking in the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, will compose music for the upcoming film which will have stunts by Anbariv.

“We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171. Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh. An @anirudhofficial musical. Action by @anbariv,” Sun Pictures said in a post on X.

Kanagaraj, known for Kaithi, Vikram, and the upcoming Leo, also expressed happiness about working with Rajinikanth.

“Excited to be joining hands with Thalaivar @rajinikanth Sir for #Thalaivar171 with @sunpictures. An @anirudhofficial Musical. An @anbariv stunt,” the director wrote on the microblogging site, formerly called Twitter.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

