25 C
New York
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsSunita Williams confident in Starliner’s return amid technical challenges
News

Sunita Williams confident in Starliner’s return amid technical challenges

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

“I have a real good feeling in my heart that this spacecraft will bring us home, no problem,” NASA astronaut Sunita Williams said during the test crew’s first news conference. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

News

American democracy in turmoil, says Pakistani-American businessman amid election uncertainty

With less than 120 days to go before the...
News

NATO expresses deep concern over China-Russia alliance

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has expressed deep concern...
News

Russia to release Indians ‘tricked’ into joining army, Modi secures assurance from Putin

Russia has promised to release Indians who were tricked...
News

Pakistan authorizes spy agency to monitor phone calls

Pakistan's government has legally empowered the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)...
News

Surya Kant from Tata Sons joins US-India strategic body’s Board of Directors

Surya Kant from Tata Sons has joined the Board...

INDIAN AMERICAN astronaut Sunita Williams expressed confidence on Wednesday (10) in the ability of the Boeing Starliner to safely return her and fellow astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS).

Williams and Wilmore were launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule on June 5 and docked at the ISS the next day, planning initially to spend about eight days. However, issues with the spacecraft’s propulsion system, including thruster failures and helium leaks, have extended their stay indefinitely.

“We’re absolutely confident,” Wilmore told reporters. “That mantra you’ve heard, failure is not an option.”

The ongoing investigation by NASA and Boeing into these issues is crucial for determining the timeline of their return. NASA’s commercial crew chief Steve Stich mentioned that testing of the thrusters in New Mexico has not yielded ideal results, and further analysis is needed before a decision can be made.

While the Crew Dragon capsule from SpaceX and a Russian Soyuz capsule remain docked at the ISS as alternatives, Stich affirmed that the current plan is to return Wilmore and Williams on Starliner, barring any unforeseen developments.

- Advertisement -

Boeing’s Starliner is permitted to remain docked to the ISS for up to 90 days if necessary, contingent upon the performance of its backup systems and battery health. However, the spacecraft is not cleared for non-emergency returns until the thruster issues are resolved.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
American democracy in turmoil, says Pakistani-American businessman amid election uncertainty

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bollywood stars shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities

Trending 0
The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of...

Baby’s birthmark leads to Asian mother’s arrest, sparks calls for awareness

UK News 0
Opening Paragraph: Laxmi Thapa, a Nepalese national residing in...

Scores dead as Northeast India floods subside, wildlife threatened

India News 0
The devastating floods in India’s northeastern regions have receded,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc