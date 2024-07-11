American democracy in turmoil, says Pakistani-American businessman amid election uncertainty

With less than 120 days to go before the crucial US presidential election on November 5, there have been calls within the Democratic party to replace incumbent President Joe Biden. Pakistani-American businessman Sajid Tarar remarked on Wednesday (10) that the country is facing tough times, with the world closely monitoring American democracy.

“In my opinion, at this moment, the whole world is watching America’s democratic system. America is going through a tough time, in particular democracy,” said Tarar in an interview with PTI.

Tarar, the founder and head of “Muslim Americans for Trump,” is preparing to attend the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin next week, where Trump will be formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election. Biden remains the presumptive nominee for the Democratic party.

“At this point, President Biden looks very weak. Americans are very concerned as there are moves to replace him. Democrats are trying to convince him to withdraw,” stated Tarar, who has been a consistent supporter of Trump since his first election in 2016.

Tarar emphasized that the 2024 election will be significant not just for the United States but for the entire world. “Because if we look at the numerous crises in the world right now, the reason behind them is America’s weak foreign policy. Whether it is Gaza, Ukraine, the Red Sea, Afghanistan or China’s increasing influence, a weak American foreign policy is responsible for this. The world is taking advantage of this,” he explained.

He further asserted that this election would be decisive for the future of both the US and the world. Americans will have the opportunity to review and compare the four years of the Biden and Trump administrations. According to Tarar, the world is on the brink of a third world war due to the current administration’s weak foreign policy.

“The biggest advantage of Trump was that no new war or conflict started during his term. He repeatedly mentioned in his (debate) that he has the capacity to resolve (the) Ukraine and Gaza (crises) within a few days,” Tarar highlighted.

He also discussed the demoralization of institutions under the current administration. “I believe that not only does America need Donald Trump, but the whole world needs a strong foreign policy. Today, the Pentagon is demoralized, the police department is demoralized, and every city in America seems to be turning into Gaza,” he said.

Tarar expressed concerns about the national security threat posed by illegal immigration, citing Trump’s debate claims. “Trump himself said in his debate that more than 18 million (1.8 crore) people have crossed the border illegally and entered America, posing a national security threat,” he remarked.

He criticized the current administration’s handling of inflation, foreign policy, and border issues, suggesting that Biden is not in control. “If we look at inflation, foreign-policy conditions and the border crisis, it seems that the White House is not run by Biden. Given all these circumstances, people hope that Donald Trump will win. You might be surprised, I have been receiving calls from Muslims across the country that they want to support Trump,” Tarar concluded.