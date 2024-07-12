26.4 C
New York
Friday, July 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndian dies after falling from rock in California's Glacier National Park
News

Indian dies after falling from rock in California’s Glacier National Park

By: vibhuti

Date:

A post shared on X of missing Siddhant Vitthal Patil who drowned in California's Glacier National Park. (Photo credit: @PhaniGosala)

Related stories

News

United Nations report projects India’s population to peak at 1.7 billion in 2060s

India's population is projected to peak in the early...
News

Sunita Williams confident in Starliner’s return amid technical challenges

INDIAN AMERICAN astronaut Sunita Williams expressed confidence on Wednesday...
News

American democracy in turmoil, says Pakistani-American businessman amid election uncertainty

With less than 120 days to go before the...
News

NATO expresses deep concern over China-Russia alliance

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has expressed deep concern...
News

Russia to release Indians ‘tricked’ into joining army, Modi secures assurance from Putin

Russia has promised to release Indians who were tricked...

A tragic incident took place in California’s Glacier National Park where a 26-year-old Indian national working drowned while on vacation with friends, according to park authorities. Siddhant Vitthal Patil was hiking in the famous Glacier National Park in the US state of Montana above the gorge on June 6 on Avalanche Lake Trail where he fell off a large rock into Avalanche Creek.

The investigation is unsure whether he slipped or lost his balance on a wet portion of the rock. Friends who were with him saw Patil go underwater and resurface before being swept up by the current into the gorge.

His body has not been found. Helicopters conducted aerial searches, but officials suspected the body was being held down. Patil is presumed dead, the statement said.

Rangers suspect that the body is being held down by submerged obstacles such as fallen trees or rocks. Rangers are continuously monitoring the area and are starting to recover personal items that have washed downstream.

The water in the gorge is unsearchable due to depth and turbulence, creating whitewater conditions. Rangers flew a drone to try and determine the location of the body, but the effort was unsuccessful. Ground search efforts continue from the gorge to the bridge on Trail of the Cedars.

- Advertisement -

Patil was living and working in California and on vacation with friends.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sunita Williams confident in Starliner’s return amid technical challenges
Next article
United Nations report projects India’s population to peak at 1.7 billion in 2060s

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

Trending 0
In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his...

Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai

Trending 0
International reality TV superstars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian...

Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ celebrated by The Academy, fans claim It deserves an Oscar

Entertainment 0
Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, a film that has garnered...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc