According to reports, Sunil Grover has joined the cast of filmmaker Atlee Kumar’s next directorial venture which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The yet-to-be-titled film also features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in principal characters. The comedian is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of the much-awaited film.

A source close to the development informs an entertainment publication, “The SRK – Atlee collaboration is getting bigger by the day and the makers have pulled off a massive ensemble for this action-packed entertainer. While Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and, Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in the film, many more names from the Northern and Southern industry are expected to join the cast. The yet untitled saga is set to be a pan-India film in true sense.”

The film is expected to begin production in the month of October. The team is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to wrap up his ongoing project Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone before hitting the shooting floor. The Siddharth Anand directorial is in the last leg of its shoot and is expected to wrap up by the end of September.

In addition to Yash Raj Films’ Pathan and Atlee Kumar’s next, SRK is also headlining filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial, set against the backdrop of immigration. The untitled film is expected to go before cameras in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover was most recently seen in ZEE5’s webseries Sunflower (2021) which also featured Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, and Ashish Vidyarthi on the ensemble cast.

Tags: Sunil Grover, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Kumar, Pathan