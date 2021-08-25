Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre is the second Bollywood film which is all set to release in theatres post the second wave of Covid-19 in India. While the trailer of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention, recently producer Anand Pandit revealed that the film deals with the theme of Purgatory.

Purgatory means purification of oneself or punishment for committing a crime. While talking about Pandit said, “This movie intricately deals with the theme of Purgatory. We want to make sure that this intrigues the audiences enough. The Purgatory is an unchartered territory that Indian makers are yet to explore. Hence, we are looking forward to sharing this with audiences”.

Rumy Jafry, the director of the movie, added, “Every filmmaker wants to make sure that they bring those stories forward that excite the audience. When we started working on Chehre, we saw how the script developed into something that all us working on it would also like if we were a member of the audience.”

Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.

Recently, while talking to us about the casting of Big B and Emraan, Jafry had stated, “This is an exciting thing, Amit ji’s fans and Emraan’s fans both will come and watch the film. But, to be honest I didn’t think about it while casting. After Amit ji said yes, we had to cast actors according to the roles. Now, there was this role where we needed a hero and a good actor, and someone who should be disciplined like Amit ji.”

“I had not worked with Emraan earlier, but his eyes, his attitude, and the way he delivers the dialogues suited the role perfectly. Also, I had heard good things about Emraan from people that he is also very disciplined and he works with a lot of dedication like Amit ji,” he added.