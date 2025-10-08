Starmer visits Yash Raj Films in Mumbai as bollywood confirms three major UK productions for 2026

Highlights:

Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai during his India tour.

YRF announced three major UK-based film projects starting in 2026.

The productions are expected to create around 3,000 jobs in the UK.

Rani Mukerji hosted the Prime Minister at a special screening. - Advertisement -

An English adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, titled Come Fall in Love, will be produced in the UK.

Starmer said the initiative will bring “jobs, investment, and opportunities both in Bollywood and the UK.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 8) during his official trip to India. The visit highlighted the growing cultural and creative collaboration between the United Kingdom and India, with YRF announcing three large-scale productions to be filmed in the UK starting in 2026.

Rani Mukerji, one of YRF’s leading stars, hosted Starmer during his visit and guided him through a tour of the studio’s facilities. YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani joined the discussions, focusing on upcoming UK-based projects and opportunities for creative partnerships between the two countries.

Starmer Strengthens UK–India Film Collaboration

During the visit, Starmer attended a special film screening at YRF’s Andheri studio, where he interacted with Mukerji and Widhani about expanding the scope of cinematic collaboration. The meeting aimed to deepen the relationship between Bollywood and the UK film industry through co-productions, training opportunities, and investment in creative talent.

Starmer’s presence at YRF underscores the UK’s commitment to supporting international creative partnerships. The Prime Minister also toured major UK film institutions such as Pinewood and Elstree Studios earlier in the week, signaling an integrated approach to building stronger cultural ties between the two film industries.

Starmer Backs YRF’s UK Projects

Yash Raj Films confirmed that three major productions will begin shooting in the UK from 2026. These films are expected to generate approximately 3,000 new jobs across the British creative sector, including opportunities for local actors, technicians, and production teams.

The initiative aligns with Starmer’s broader economic and cultural agenda to attract investment and expand Britain’s role as a global hub for entertainment production. YRF’s new ventures will build on the company’s longstanding connection with the UK, which has served as a backdrop for many of its iconic films.

In addition, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani announced that the English-language musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, titled Come Fall in Love, will also be staged and produced in the UK. The project will bring a classic Bollywood narrative to a new international audience, reflecting Starmer’s goal of promoting cultural exchange and creativity across borders.

Starmer Highlights Cultural and Economic Benefits

During discussions with the YRF leadership, Starmer emphasized the mutual benefits of UK–India film cooperation. “Revitalizing the film industry brings jobs, investment, and opportunities both in Bollywood and the UK,” he said.

The initiative aligns with the UK government’s strategy to foster growth in the creative industries, one of the country’s fastest-growing economic sectors. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy welcomed the announcement, noting that collaborations like these “strengthen the UK’s creative economy and highlight its role as a global leader in film production.”

The projects are also expected to increase tourism and visibility for UK filming locations, while helping the British film industry tap into India’s vast entertainment market.

Starmer Builds on Legacy of UK–India Film Partnerships

Starmer’s engagement with YRF continues a long history of film cooperation between the UK and India. Productions such as Slumdog Millionaire showcased the potential of cross-border storytelling and became both a commercial and critical success.

YRF’s decision to film three new projects in the UK reinforces this legacy and demonstrates the ongoing appeal of British locations for Indian filmmakers. For Starmer, these projects symbolize more than just film production—they represent an opportunity to deepen ties between two nations that share a strong creative heritage.

Starmer’s Visit Marks a Step Toward Future Collaboration

Rani Mukerji and Akshaye Widhani led Starmer through YRF’s recording setups, sound stages, and post-production facilities, where they discussed shared goals for expanding production networks and exchange programs. The discussions reflected a growing consensus on the value of cultural diplomacy as a tool for strengthening bilateral relations.

By encouraging investment in the arts, Starmer aims to create sustainable growth in both economies while ensuring that British and Indian talent benefit equally. His visit to Yash Raj Films is seen as a key milestone in advancing this shared vision.

Starmer Reinforces UK’s Global Film Strategy

The partnership between YRF and the UK comes at a time when Starmer’s administration is focused on promoting international collaboration in the creative industries. By welcoming major film projects and co-productions, the UK hopes to attract global talent and solidify its position as a preferred destination for filmmaking.

For Bollywood, filming in the UK offers access to world-class facilities, diverse shooting locations, and a large South Asian diaspora audience. For Starmer, it represents a tangible example of how culture can drive economic growth and international goodwill.

Starmer’s Visit Strengthens Creative Ties

Starmer’s visit to Yash Raj Films in Mumbai signifies a renewed partnership between two of the world’s most dynamic film industries. The announcement of three major YRF projects in the UK from 2026, along with the English adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, underscores the potential of cultural collaboration to drive economic growth and strengthen international relationships.

Through his continued engagement with India’s entertainment sector, Starmer positions the UK as an essential partner in the future of global cinema—where storytelling, trade, and creativity come together to build lasting connections between nations.