Jisoo and Zayn Malik release ‘Eyes Closed’ duet teasing secret romance

Highlights:

Jisoo from BLACKPINK and Zayn Malik release their first collaboration, the digital single Eyes Closed.

The song features a late-night R&B style and lyrics hinting at a secret romance: “we should fall in love with our eyes closed.”

This marks Jisoo’s first official track with a Western artist, signaling a step in her solo career.

Zayn Malik attended a BLACKPINK concert in New York in July with his daughter, an early sign of their collaboration. - Advertisement -

Fans of both artists reacted strongly on social media, generating widespread attention and excitement.

The collaboration merges K-pop and Western R&B, appealing to global audiences and expanding both artists’ reach.

K-pop star Jisoo from BLACKPINK has collaborated with singer Zayn Malik on a new digital single titled Eyes Closed. The announcement came through Instagram, where both artists shared promotional images, generating immediate attention on social media. Fans of both artists reacted enthusiastically, with comment sections filling rapidly as news of the collaboration spread.

Jisoo’s First Western Collaboration Marks a Major Step

This release is the first time Jisoo has recorded a full track with a Western artist, representing a significant milestone in her solo career. While BLACKPINK has achieved global success as a group, this collaboration highlights Jisoo’s individual artistic development and her ability to navigate cross-cultural music projects. Industry observers have noted that such collaborations are rare for K-pop idols at this stage of their solo careers, making Eyes Closed a notable move.

The Song’s Style and Teaser

Eyes Closed features a late-night R&B vibe. In the teaser, Jisoo’s vocals are clear and smooth, paired with Zayn Malik’s characteristic gritty tone. The song’s main lyric, “we should fall in love with our eyes closed,” reflects a contemplative and intimate theme. Unlike upbeat tracks typically associated with K-pop, this song is more reflective, suited to quiet listening moments late at night.

The collaboration showcases how Jisoo can adapt her vocal style to a Western R&B sound, while Zayn seamlessly blends into a softer, whispery tone. Fans have described the teaser as “unexpected but compelling,” emphasizing the chemistry between the two voices.

Early Signs of the Collaboration

The partnership appears to have roots earlier in the year. In July, Zayn Malik attended a BLACKPINK concert in New York with his daughter Khai, posting on social media, “thank you, we loved it.” At the time, the appearance seemed like a casual fan moment, but in retrospect, it may have been the beginning of the creative connection that led to Eyes Closed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Why This Collaboration Is Significant

For Jisoo, the collaboration is a clear effort to establish herself outside the group. It provides her with an opportunity to experiment with new genres and reach audiences that may not be familiar with BLACKPINK’s music. The project demonstrates her strategic approach to career growth, blending global pop appeal with individual artistry.

For Zayn Malik, partnering with a member of BLACKPINK introduces him to the K-pop fan base, including BLINKs, who are known for their passionate support. The collaboration effectively bridges two different musical worlds, creating a crossover that benefits both artists.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Impact

Since the announcement, fan responses have been intense. Jisoo’s fans have expressed excitement on Instagram and Twitter, praising her vocal performance and the song’s intimate feel. Zayn’s audience has also shown strong engagement, with many expressing surprise but positive anticipation. The duet has already sparked conversations about future collaborations between K-pop and Western artists, highlighting the growing trend of cross-market partnerships.

Looking Ahead

Eyes Closed is released during BLACKPINK’s ongoing world tour, providing additional exposure for Jisoo’s solo work. The single is expected to receive attention from both Western and Asian markets, demonstrating the global influence of K-pop artists when paired with internationally recognized singers.

By taking this step, Jisoo is not only expanding her musical repertoire but also setting a precedent for future K-pop and Western artist collaborations. The success of this duet could encourage other K-pop idols to explore similar opportunities, further blurring the lines between global music markets.