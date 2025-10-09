Saif Ali Khan explains why he walked out of hospital after knife attack

Highlights:

After a week of treatment, he chose to walk out of the hospital without a wheelchair or ambulance to show strength.

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the decision to leave the hospital on his own after a knife attack at his Bandra home. Despite warnings from his mother, Sharmila Tagore, Saif insists walking out without a wheelchair or ambulance was a deliberate choice to show strength and reassure his fans.

The Knife Attack at Saif Ali Khan’s Home

The incident occurred late at night when Saif Ali Khan discovered a man armed with a knife near his son Jeh’s bed. During the struggle, Jeh was nicked by the blade, and Saif was stabbed six times before the attacker fled the scene. The attack left the actor needing immediate medical attention and emergency surgery.

Saif Ali Khan describes the night as terrifying, but he emphasizes that he wanted to maintain composure for his family and the public. The injuries were serious, yet he made a conscious decision to control the narrative around his recovery.

Hospital Experience: Stretcher vs. Wheelchair

Saif Ali Khan recalls the hospital emergency area as unusually calm, almost sleepy. He knew he would require a stretcher upon arrival, but the attendant initially offered only a wheelchair. Saif had to insist:

“No, I think I need a stretcher.”

When this was not taken seriously, he identified himself and explained that it was a medical emergency. This insistence, according to Saif Ali Khan, set the tone for his hospital stay, highlighting the contrast between hospital procedures and his own sense of urgency.

After a week of hospitalization and surgery, Saif faced the same question when it was time for discharge. He was in pain but could move on his own. Saif Ali Khan says he decided there was no need to use a wheelchair:

“It just did not seem to be necessary.”

Why Saif Ali Khan Walked Out on His Own

The decision to leave the hospital independently was met with opinions from all sides. Friends suggested using an ambulance; hospital staff recommended a wheelchair. With media personnel waiting outside, Saif Ali Khan chose a different approach.

“Why feed the panic? Why have his family, his fans, seeing him wheeled out or driven away in an ambulance?”

For Saif Ali Khan, walking out was a visual reassurance. It was a deliberate effort to communicate that he was upright and stable, despite the recent attack. The actor emphasizes that the act was about sending the right message rather than seeking attention.

Family Reactions and Public Response

While Saif Ali Khan intended to reassure his supporters, his mother, Sharmila Tagore, disagreed with the approach. Speaking to Twinkle Khanna, she said:

“If he had just listened to me and used the wheelchair, there would have been no controversy.”

The public response was mixed. Some praised his determination and composure, while others questioned the authenticity of his decision. Saif Ali Khan maintains that his only goal was to show fans and family that he was okay, even after a traumatic event.

Saif Ali Khan on Strength and Reassurance

Saif Ali Khan’s choice reflects a broader message about resilience and perception. By walking out of the hospital under his own power, he aimed to demonstrate personal strength after a frightening and dangerous incident. This action also reassured his fans that, despite the severity of the attack, he was recovering steadily.

For Saif Ali Khan, the episode underscores the balance between personal recovery and public expectations. While family and authorities had their views, his instinct guided his actions, reinforcing his message that strength is often shown through calm and deliberate choices.

Saif Ali Khan’s account of the night and his hospital departure sheds light on the actor’s mindset during a critical period. The story highlights both the immediate danger he faced and the decisions he made to manage public perception, family concerns, and his own recovery. Walking out of the hospital on his own terms was a conscious statement of resilience and reassurance, illustrating the actor’s ability to take control even in difficult circumstances.