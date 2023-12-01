0.2 C
London
Friday, December 1, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsSri Lanka gets back six stolen artefacts from Netherlands
News

Sri Lanka gets back six stolen artefacts from Netherlands

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

India concerned over US linking intelligence official in plot to kill Sikh separatist

India expressed concern on Thursday (30), regarding the United...
News

Canada seeks greater cooperation from India amid US allegations

Canada urged India on Wednesday (29) to cooperate in...
News

Lightning strikes kill 24 in India

TWENTY-FOUR people have died by lightning strikes and about...
News

Irish writer Lynch wins Booker Prize for Prophet Song

IRISH writer Paul Lynch won the 2023 Booker Prize...
News

His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili visits BAPS, Abu Dhabi

His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of...

Six Sri Lankan artefacts taken by the Dutch over 200 years ago during the colonial era were repatriated to the island nation on Wednesday (29).

The Netherlands, which colonised Sri Lanka from 1658-1796, returned the artefacts stolen in 1756.

A Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Frankfurt arrived on Wednesday with the six artefacts, officials said.

“During a high-level state visit in August, Dutch State Secretary Hon. Gunay Uslu formally signed an ownership transfer of six Sri Lankan artefacts that were stolen by the Dutch,” a Netherlands embassy press release said.

A golden and a silver kasthãné or sabre, a golden knife, two maha thuwakku or wall guns and Lewke Disave’s cannon-all belonging to the Kandyan kingdom, now found in the Rijksmuseum collection were confirmed to be war booty, obtained by the Dutch East India Company (VOC) during the siege of the palace of Kandy in 1765 – image credit: museum.gov.lk website

“Now, after more than 200 years abroad, six Sri Lankan artefacts will be physically returned to Sri Lanka during a two-day event at the Colombo National Museum on December 5 and 6.”

The artefacts include a cannon inlaid with gold, silver, and bronze, known as “Lewke’s cannon,” according to the NewsFirst.lk news portal.

The Dutch Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation, Dewi van de Weerd, will lead a mission overseeing the handover on behalf of the Netherlands.

With the restitution, the Netherlands aims to strengthen the bilateral ties with Sri Lanka while also coming to terms with its colonial past, the press release said.

As a part of this, the ambassador hopes to discuss possibilities for further strengthening the cultural cooperation between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, the embassy said.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India concerned over US linking intelligence official in plot to kill Sikh separatist

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian student in US viciously beaten, forced to work for months

Headline Story 0
Authorities in the US have rescued a 20-year-old Indian...

Prabhas ‘most violent man’ in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ trailer

Entertainment 0
The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on...

Covid infections led to spike in preterm births, vaccines helped decrease it: Study

Health 0
An alarming increase in premature births was attributed to...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

UK News 0
The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc