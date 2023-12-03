5.9 C
Bhaktivedanta Manor unveils special mosaic for 50th anniversary celebration
News

Bhaktivedanta Manor unveils special mosaic for 50th anniversary celebration

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

In celebration of ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor’s 50th anniversary, a special mosaic was recently unveiled, marking a significant milestone for the temple.

Led by mosaic artist Wendy Phillips and supported by a core team and approximately 400 community members, the creation of this mosaic took over 8 months to complete right on the temple grounds, a press release from ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor – Hare Krishna Temple said.

The mosaic comprises three expansive panels seamlessly intertwining to depict the core activities of the temple.

Crafted using an assortment of materials including glass tiles, porcelain, and mirrored tiles, the mosaic not only captures intricate details but also plays with light, creating an inspiring effect under the sunlight.

During the official unveiling, member of Parliament for Watford Dean Russell MP inaugurated part of the mosaic.

Image Credit: Ferdo Fulgosi

He said, “It was a true pleasure and honour to be the chief guest at the mosaic unveiling. Creativity and the arts are areas I have a personal passion for, so to be part of the event to show the beautiful mosaic for the first time was really inspiring.”

He added, “The local community have created a piece of art that will rightfully last for generations to come!”

Guru Carana Padma dasi elaborated on the beginning of the mosaic, stating the inspiration struck after witnessing the artist’s work in a village in Blagdon Somerset, prompting a desire to see a similar creation at the Manor.

He said its evolution took on a life of its own, gaining traction and sparking interest far and wide.

“Besides the finished product which is magnificent, I think everyone who participated will agree that it brought different elements of our diverse community together,” he added.

According to the guru, many stories were shared during the creative process, and much laughter, joy, healing, and sometimes tears were experienced, all of which are embedded in the mosaic.

“We tried to articulate in artwork the story of Bhaktivedanta Manor over the past 50 years and creating this stunning piece of art was truly an amazing journey!” he said.

Other guests during the official unveiling included representatives of Smile Clinic Group, which made a substantial donation to the project.

