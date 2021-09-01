Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is being appreciated by one and all. The film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last month, and apart from the direction and performances, audiences are also loving the music of the film.

Two songs from the movie, Ranjha and Raataan Lambiyan, have made it to the Billboard Global Excl US charts. While Raantaan Lambiyan is at the 28th spot, Ranjha made a debut at 73rd position.

Billboard Charts tweeted about Ranjha’s debut on the list, to which producer Karan Johar replied, “The music of #Shershaah is winning hearts globally!! @jasleenroyal @BPraak @sonymusicindia #Ranjha.”

Ranjha is composed by Jasleen Royal, sung by B Praak and Royal. The lyrics of the song are written by Anvita Dutt. Meanwhile, Raataan Lambiyan is composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur.

On Tuesday (31), Amazon Prime Video revealed that Shershaah has become the most watched movie on their platform. Sidharth took to Twitter to thank everyone for it.

He tweeted, “Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving for #Shershaah. Thank you everyone for making it the most watched film on @PrimeVideoIN Folded handsRed heart #FeelingBlessed #YehDilMaangeMore.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War of 1999.