Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Vidya Balan, in the lead roles, and Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and Dilip Prabhavalkar played pivotal roles in it.

On Wednesday (01), Lage Raho Munna Bhai completed 15 years of its release and Dia Mirza took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the movie that how even after so many years, the film remains relevant.

She tweeted, “A film like ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ always remains relevant because of its theme. It is very rare that a film addresses really complicated societal issues in such a simple yet profound way. The questions that the film tackled in 2006 are still meaningful. @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms.”

The actress further wrote, “The film shows how easy it is to bring people together, dissipate ignorance and create synergy, harmony and peace even in the most contentious situations. This is how we won our independence; with extraordinary resilience and idealism. @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms. These values are timeless and can never be obsolete. Terms like ‘Gandhigiri’ and ‘Get well soon” are now part of the popular lexicon forever because of this film. Proud to be a part of this amazing movie #15YearsOfLageRahoMunnabhai @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms.”

Lage Rahi Munna Bhai was the second instalment in Munna Bhai series. The first part Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was released in 2003. Fans Sanjay Dutt have been eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the movie.