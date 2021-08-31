There have been reports of Abhishek Bachchan starring in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (2017). The Tamil movie starred Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead role, and he had also directed the film.

Now, the remake is also being helmed by Parthiban, and while the movie is not yet officially announced, on Tuesday (31), the director took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Abhishek from the sets of the film.

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 received thumbs up from the critics and Parthiban’s performance was praised a lot. The movie revolves around just one character who is a suspect in a murder case. Throughout the film, we only get to see one actor, and the voices of other actors can be heard in the background.

For his performance in the film, Parthiban had won a Special Jury Award at India’s 67th National Awards ceremony, and Rasul Pookuty had won an award for Sound Mixing.

Well, with Abhishek starring in the Hindi remake, we surely have high expectations from the movie. A few days ago, the actor had injured himself while shooting for the film.

He had posted on Instagram, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say… The show must go on! And as my father said…. Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. ��� Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages.”

Apart from Oththa Seruppu Size 7, Abhishek will be seen in movies like Dasvi, and Bob Biswas.