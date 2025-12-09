Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding with Palaash Muchhal is called off as composer deletes proposal video

Highlights:

Smriti Mandhana confirms the wedding with Palaash Muchhal is “called off” and requests privacy.

Shortly after her announcement, Palaash Muchhal deletes their proposal video and a World Cup celebration clip.

Both had unfollowed each other on Instagram as fans noted missing posts.

The ceremony was initially postponed after health issues involving both families.

Online rumors increased in recent weeks despite statements urging calm.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has confirmed that her wedding to composer Palaash Muchhal is “called off”, closing a period of intense speculation following the sudden postponement of their ceremony. Mandhana announced the update through an Instagram story, which was quickly followed by Palaash Muchhal’s own statement and noticeable changes on their social media accounts.

Their posts immediately drew attention from fans who had been tracking developments since the wedding was halted in November. Over the past week, online discussion increased as users observed missing photos, unfollows, and disappearing engagement and celebration posts.

Why the Smriti Mandhana Wedding Was Called Off

The wedding between Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal had been scheduled for 23 November in Sangli. Pre-wedding events had taken place for days, and both families had been seen celebrating together in the lead-up. However, events shifted dramatically on the morning of the ceremony.

Mandhana’s father fell ill and was taken to a hospital in Sangli. A day later, Palaash Muchhal was also admitted in Sangli before being moved to Mumbai for further medical evaluation. As both families returned to Mumbai, uncertainty grew around whether the ceremony would be rescheduled.

In the days that followed, unverified posts, screenshots, and claims circulated widely on social platforms. The speculation intensified when Smriti Mandhana removed all wedding-related photos. Several of her teammates also removed pre-wedding images shared earlier.

This week, Mandhana issued a short statement stating it was necessary to address the situation clearly. She confirmed that “the wedding is called off” and asked for privacy. She also said her focus continues to be on playing for India.

How Palaash Muchhal Responded After Smriti Mandhana’s Post

Soon after Smriti Mandhana shared her statement, Palaash Muchhal released one of his own. He said he had “decided to move on” and described the last few weeks as difficult.

Fans then noticed a series of quick changes on his Instagram profile. The widely shared proposal video was removed from his page, followed by the World Cup victory celebration clip that featured Mandhana. Although some older posts with her were still visible, users pointed out that the two had unfollowed each other.

The deletions triggered further online conversation, with many attempting to interpret the timeline. However, Palaash Muchhal urged people not to speculate. He said the rumors were hurtful and that he intended to handle the matter quietly.

Smriti Mandhana’s Statement and What Comes Next

Smriti Mandhana kept her message brief. She described herself as a private person, said she hoped to maintain that privacy, and asked for the matter to conclude at this point. She recalled that representing India remains her primary purpose and emphasized her commitment to continuing her role with the national team.

Mandhana is scheduled to play in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home beginning 21 December. After that, she will return to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 Women’s Premier League, which starts on 9 January.

Moving Forward After the Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Split

Both Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal have made clear that they do not plan to comment further. Their posts confirm the end of the wedding plans, and the removal of their videos and photos signals the closing of a public chapter that unfolded quickly online.

For now, the focus for Smriti Mandhana turns back to cricket and national commitments, while both individuals have asked for space as they move ahead with their professional schedules.