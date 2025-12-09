Kumail Nanjiani among 2026 Golden Globes TV nominees as full shortlist goes public

Higlights:

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announced the 2026 Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning.

The full shortlist went live at 8:15am ET across CBS News, YouTube, TikTok, and official platforms.

Film, TV, and the new podcast category make up the expanded 28-category line-up.

Kumail Nanjiani secures a nomination in a major TV category.

The podcast category is introduced for the first time by a major awards body.

The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on 11 January, with Nikki Glaser returning as host.

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall released the full list of nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes on Monday morning. The announcement included major updates across film, television, and the new podcast category, marking one of the most expansive line-ups in recent years. Kumail Nanjiani appears among this year’s notable TV nominees, reflecting another crowded competition cycle across the television categories.

The shortlist was unveiled live at 8:15am ET and streamed across CBS News, YouTube, TikTok, and other official channels. Additional categories were introduced fifteen minutes later on CBS Mornings. According to organizers, the expanded format is part of the Globes’ ongoing restructuring efforts, which also include the roll-out of the first-ever podcast award.

Kumail Nanjiani’s nomination stands out in busy television field

Television categories once again drew significant attention. The Globes included a strong mix of returning shows and new entrants, with Kumail Nanjiani earning a nomination among leading performers. His entry comes as series such as The Pitt, Severance, and Adolescence continue to shape the competitive landscape. The Pitt and Pluribus led their sections, while Slow Horses expanded its awards presence with multiple additional nominations.

Adolescence stayed in contention as well, picking up nominations for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty. For TV audiences, the wide range of titles signals another year where both established hits and newer series continue to dominate attention. With Kumail Nanjiani among the nominees, the TV categories remain one of the most closely watched parts of the 2026 awards cycle.

Film slate mixes established contenders and unexpected breakout titles

This year’s film shortlist reflects a division between smaller, narrative-driven projects and large-scale studio releases. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet maintained its early momentum, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners strengthened its position in the drama race. One of the more unexpected developments was the inclusion of Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, a title that many expected to remain limited to the festival circuit.

In the comedy and musical categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another secured a place in the line-up. It appears alongside Wicked: For Good and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, both of which have remained in discussion despite mixed responses at earlier screenings.

Kumail Nanjiani prominent as Globes introduce new Best Podcast category

One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of the Best Podcast category. Industry discussions have floated the idea for several years, but this is the first time a major awards body has officially added the format. Organizers have emphasized that the new award is not symbolic. It includes a full, competitive slate and follows the same voting standards as other categories.

Nominees include Call Her Daddy, SmartLess, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, The Joe Rogan Experience, The Ben Shapiro Show, The Daily, and several narrative-driven podcasts. The category adds a new dimension to the awards and reflects audience demand for audio formats that continue to expand in reach and influence.

How to watch the 2026 Golden Globes nominations

The announcement rolled out in two parts. The primary list went live at 8:15am ET across CBS News, YouTube, and TikTok. A second set of categories was presented shortly after on CBS Mornings. For those who missed the stream, the complete breakdown is already available on the Golden Globes website, and clips have circulated widely across social platforms.

Key dates ahead of January ceremony

The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony will be held on 11 January, with Nikki Glaser returning as host. CBS will broadcast the event, and Paramount+ will stream it live. On 8 January, the Globes will air their “Golden Eve” special, featuring lifetime honors for Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker.

This year’s nominations, including Kumail Nanjiani’s entry in the TV category, add new momentum to an evolving awards season. The expanding slate, introduction of the podcast category, and shifts in film and TV competition continue to redefine how the Globes position themselves within the broader entertainment landscape.