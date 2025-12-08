I’m a Celebrity 2025: AngryGinge takes the crown in high-stakes finale

Highlights:

AngryGinge named winner with 65% of public vote

Tom Read Wilson finished second; Shona McGarty third

Final featured three classic Bushtucker trials and a jungle banquet

Early favorite rapper Aitch eliminated before the final - Advertisement -

Over 13 million votes cast during the series

New rule introduced limiting consecutive trial appearances

Finale viewed live by 6.4 million on ITV

The 25th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! concluded on Sunday night with YouTuber AngryGinge being crowned King of the Jungle. Morgan Burtwistle, known online as AngryGinge, won the public vote with 65%, surpassing runner-up Tom Read Wilson, who took second place, while Shona McGarty finished third. The finale, watched by 6.4 million viewers live on ITV, featured three classic Bushtucker trials and a grand jungle banquet that tested the finalists’ endurance and nerves.

I’m a Celebrity 2025: AngryGinge’s Victory Marks a Manchester Moment

AngryGinge, 24, impressed audiences with his performance throughout the series, combining humor and determination in the Australian jungle camp. He secured his win after completing the final and most challenging Bushtucker trial, ‘Helmets of Hell,’ which involved handling insects, rats, lizards, and spiders to earn the dessert portion of the finale feast. The Mancunian creator’s playful banter with fellow finalist rapper Aitch and occasional complaints about camp chores earned him a dedicated fan base.

After being announced as the winner, AngryGinge called the experience “a dream come true” and expressed gratitude to viewers for their support. Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell also congratulated him, saying, “It’s a Mancunian series and Manchester prevailed.”

How the I’m a Celebrity 2025 Finale Played Out

The finale’s structure involved three separate Bushtucker trials, each determining a course of the jungle banquet:

Shona McGarty completed the ‘Rat Race’ trial, retrieving stars while surrounded by rats and insects, winning the starter course for the camp.

Tom Read Wilson took on the ‘Bushtucker Bonanza’ eating challenge, finishing a menu that included a fermented duck egg and a huntsman spider to earn the main course.

AngryGinge finished the last trial successfully, ensuring the desserts were added to the meal.

This sequence made the final banquet one of the most elaborate in the show’s history.

The Top Three Contestants and Their Journeys

Before the final head-to-head, Shona McGarty was eliminated, securing third place. The former EastEnders actress reflected on her role as an “older sister” figure, particularly to rapper Aitch, who was an early favorite but was eliminated before the finale, surprising many fans.

The ultimate contest between AngryGinge and Tom Read Wilson ended with AngryGinge receiving 65% of the public vote, while Tom claimed 35%. Both finalists were praised for their performances, with Tom’s sportsmanship during the trials earning him considerable respect from viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity)

Audience Reaction and Ratings for I’m a Celebrity 2025

ITV reported that over 13 million votes were cast throughout the 25th series, reflecting the show’s strong public engagement. The live finale attracted 6.4 million viewers, with social media platforms such as Twitch and X buzzing with reactions. Fans highlighted AngryGinge’s humor and Tom Read Wilson’s resilience, generating a lively online discussion.

The show also introduced a new rule this series limiting consecutive Bushtucker trial appearances to ensure fairness and give all campmates the chance to participate.

What I’m a Celebrity 2025 Means for the Future

With AngryGinge now officially King of the Jungle, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! closes its milestone 25th series, continuing its legacy as one of the UK’s most popular reality TV shows. The season’s blend of intense challenges, unexpected eliminations, and strong personalities has set the stage for the next series in 2026.

Fans can expect more drama, trials, and surprises when the jungle doors reopen next year.