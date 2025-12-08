Kerala court acquits Dileep in 2017 actress abduction and rape case as state plans appeal

Highlights:

Kerala court acquits Dileep in the 2017 actress abduction and assault case after an eight-year trial

Six men convicted of rape, abduction, conspiracy; sentencing scheduled for December 12

Kerala government confirms it will appeal the Dileep acquittal

Case reshaped debates on workplace safety, power dynamics, and gender in Malayalam cinema

More than 260 witnesses examined, including several who turned hostile

A sessions court in Ernakulam has acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep of all charges related to the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a well-known actress. The judgment, delivered after nearly nine years of proceedings, has reopened long-running debates in Kerala’s film industry and set the stage for an appeal from the state government. The case, among the most closely followed legal battles in southern India, centered on allegations of conspiracy, digital evidence, and the role of a memory card containing assault footage.

The verdict was issued on Monday morning by Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese. Police barricaded the entrances as large crowds gathered outside the court. Dileep, who has consistently denied involvement, was cleared of accusations of criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence.

Six men, including the prime accused Pulsar Suni, were convicted of rape, kidnapping, conspiracy, and related charges. Their sentencing is scheduled for December 12. Three other accused were acquitted.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the courthouse, Dileep said the case “ruined” his life. He alleged that he had been targeted as part of a larger conspiracy and referenced his former wife Manju Warrier, a senior police officer, and others. He maintained that the “fake story” presented against him did not stand in court.

The survivor, who publicly identified herself in 2022, has the option to appeal the acquittal.

How the Dileep Case Reached the Acquittal Stage

The 2017 incident took place on February 17, when the actress was abducted while traveling from Thrissur to Kochi. She was assaulted for nearly two hours, and the attackers recorded the crime. This video later became central to the investigation, particularly as questions emerged over who may have gained access to it and whether the memory card stored in court custody had been tampered with.

Police arrested Suni within days. As the investigation expanded, Dileep was arrested in July 2017. He spent three months in custody before securing bail.

Over the years, the case saw significant turns: allegations that Dileep accessed the visuals of the assault; claims of witness intimidation; court-monitored inquiries into the integrity of the memory card; and petitions about bias during the trial. Several witnesses turned hostile, a few died during the proceedings, and two special prosecutors stepped down.

In total, the court examined 261 witnesses and hundreds of documents. Witness hearings alone stretched over 400 days, making the case one of the most detailed and prolonged legal processes linked to the Indian entertainment sector.

Why the Dileep Verdict Matters for Malayalam Cinema and the Justice Process

The acquittal marks a turning point in a case that influenced cultural, political, and industry debates in Kerala. It played a role in the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which pushed for structural change in the Malayalam film industry. The WCC’s pressure contributed to the Hema Committee inquiry into workplace harassment. When the committee’s findings were released in 2024, they highlighted systemic issues and led to new reporting mechanisms in film bodies.

For many in the industry, the outcome of the Dileep case will continue to shape discussions on safety, accountability, and power imbalances.

What Happens Next After the Dileep Acquittal

The Kerala government acted quickly after the verdict. Law Minister P Rajeev and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met within hours to begin the appeal process. Left leaders reiterated their support for the survivor and said the legal fight would continue.

The survivor has not issued a detailed statement following the acquittal, though her past interviews have described the impact the case has had on her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, the six convicted men await sentencing on December 12. For Dileep, the trial has concluded for now, but the state’s expected appeal indicates that the legal battle may resume in the coming months.