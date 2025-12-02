Sienna Miller reveals pregnancy at 2025 fashion awards in London

Highlights:

Sienna Miller confirmed her pregnancy at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London after arriving on the red carpet with partner Oli Green. The moment her baby bump became visible, it quickly drew attention from attendees and social media users. The appearance became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Sienna Miller stepped onto the carpet at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a sheer white gown layered over small shorts. The outfit was simple in design, but the pregnancy was noticeable immediately. Oli Green stood beside her in a dark suit with thin pinstripes. Within minutes, images from the event circulated widely online.

The Fashion Awards had several high-profile attendees, but Sienna Miller’s appearance became the most shared visual of the evening. There was no formal announcement before the event, and no official statement was released afterward by Miller’s representatives.

Sienna Miller Pregnancy Confirmed at Major Fashion Event

Sienna Miller currently has two children. She shares a daughter born in 2023 with Oli Green. She also has a 13-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her earlier relationship with Tom Sturridge. This pregnancy confirms that the baby will be her third child overall and her second with Green.

The couple has been together since 2022 and generally keeps their personal life out of the spotlight. Their public appearances together are limited mostly to industry or fashion-related events. The Fashion Awards marked their most visible joint appearance in recent months.

There is no confirmed due date for the pregnancy. Miller’s team has not released any additional information since the appearance.

How Sienna Miller Has Spoken About Motherhood in the Past

Sienna Miller has previously spoken openly about fertility and the pressure she felt as she got older. In a 2022 interview with Elle UK, she discussed the attention around her age and motherhood. During that conversation, she said the question of “should I have more?” became overwhelming.

She also confirmed during that interview that she had frozen her eggs at the time to feel more in control of her choices. Miller explained that she hoped to eventually reach a stage where she would not need to make remarks about being an older mother.

Looking back, fans have linked those comments to the quieter period she maintained in recent months. Her reduced public schedule and limited event appearances had already raised questions, which were addressed by the unexpected reveal at the Fashion Awards.

What’s Next for Sienna Miller and Oli Green

Oli Green has been working steadily in acting and fashion. He trained in New York before appearing in short films and later securing a role in the Netflix series The Crown. Over the past year, he has also been seen more frequently with Sienna Miller at public events.

Despite their increased appearances, the couple continues to avoid formal media engagement about their relationship or personal life. No interviews were given following their appearance at the Fashion Awards, and no social media announcement followed the reveal.

At this stage, there is no public information about whether Miller plans to adjust her professional schedule due to the pregnancy.

How Fans Reacted to the Sienna Miller Pregnancy News

The reaction to Sienna Miller’s pregnancy news was immediate. Social media discussion began within minutes of her arrival on the red carpet. Many fans noted that the reveal was understated and consistent with how Miller has handled major life moments in the past.

Online users described the moment as “soft” and “very Sienna,” pointing to its quiet delivery rather than an official announcement. The outfit, the absence of a press statement, and the couple’s brief appearance all reinforced that impression.

The Fashion Awards featured several major fashion names, but Miller’s brief walk became the most circulated image of the night. The focus remained on the photographs rather than on commentary from the couple.

Why the Sienna Miller Reveal Stood Out at the Fashion Awards

The 2025 Fashion Awards included designers, models, actors, and performers from across the global fashion industry. Despite the range of high-profile appearances, Sienna Miller’s pregnancy reveal stood out due to its unplanned nature.

There were no advance rumors tied directly to the event. The confirmation unfolded in real time as she arrived at the venue. The simplicity of the moment and the absence of promotional framing made it one of the defining images from the ceremony.

The couple appeared calm and unguarded, allowing the photographs to communicate the news without additional commentary. This approach matched how Sienna Miller has often handled personal developments in her life.