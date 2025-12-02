Dulquer Salmaan reveals how he was sidelined on early Bollywood sets and forced to “look like a star”

Dulquer Salmaan has spoken in direct terms about the realities he faced during his early days in Hindi cinema, saying the environment pushed him to project an image of stardom that he did not naturally believe in. The actor said this projected image became necessary just to be treated with basic courtesy on set.

Speaking during a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter India, Dulquer Salmaan looked back on the period following his Hindi films Karwaan and The Zoya Factor. He said that perception, more than performance, often shaped how people were treated on large Mumbai film sets.

According to Dulquer Salmaan, he and the two people who traveled with him were often moved around constantly. At times, he said, he could not even find a chair or a place near the monitor. He linked this directly to the way status is measured on large Hindi film sets.

He observed that arriving in a big car or being surrounded by several people immediately changed how others behaved. Without that visual signal of importance, he said, he would simply blend into the crowd. He described this reality as sad, but also practical, adding that such perceptions directly shape behavior on set.

Why Dulquer Salmaan felt he had to “look like a star”

During the conversation, Dulquer Salmaan said he had to “create an illusion of stardom” to gain basic access and respect on set. The phrase summed up the pressure he felt to match the visible signs of status expected within large Hindi productions.

He explained that it was not about personal ego, but about how the system itself responds to appearances. According to Dulquer Salmaan, if an actor looks important, the response changes instantly. If not, they are often overlooked, regardless of the work being done.

The actor added that this focus on image stood in contrast to what he had grown up seeing in the Malayalam film industry, where logistics are handled with far fewer layers. He said his early years of work shaped his preference for straightforward, low-friction production environments.

Dulquer Salmaan on the difference between Bollywood and Malayalam cinema

Dulquer Salmaan contrasted the work culture on Hindi sets with that of Malayalam cinema, where he began his career. He said Malayalam film sets often operate without visible show or excess. Homes double as changing spaces, and the production team pays for the location. There are no extended rows of vanity vans or large personal staff teams.

He noted that most Malayalam artists handle their own expenses and do not expect productions to finance personal comfort or lifestyle choices. In his view, this approach keeps the production environment lean and prevents the unchecked growth of assistants and entourage members.

According to Dulquer Salmaan, if actors expect additional perks or personal staff, they should personally fund those choices. This, he said, creates clearer boundaries and fewer extra layers on set.

How Dulquer Salmaan views entourage culture

Dulquer Salmaan also addressed the broader issue of growing entourage sizes in Hindi cinema. He linked the trend to the scale of the Hindi film market itself, where image often becomes a form of currency. In such an environment, appearing important can sometimes shape conversations even before the work begins.

He clarified that he was not referring to any specific star or singling anyone out. Instead, he was describing how the system as a whole functions. In that system, he said, the appearance of influence can sometimes outweigh the actual work being done.

Even now, Dulquer Salmaan said he prefers to carry his own bags, move independently, and avoid large personal teams unless absolutely necessary. He said he does not feel the need to be surrounded by people during a working day and prefers to keep his schedule clean and manageable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan’s next projects after Kaantha

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan recently appeared in the Tamil period drama Kaantha, which is set to release on Netflix on December 12.

His next Malayalam film is I’m Game, which marks his return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. The film’s first-look poster has already been released, and the actor has said he is looking forward to being back on a home set.

Closing his comments at the roundtable, Dulquer Salmaan said he continues to prefer simplicity in both his work and daily routine. He said he likes his shoots to follow a straight, uncluttered path, without unnecessary noise or extra layers of management.

Dulquer Salmaan on perception and survival in large industries

For Dulquer Salmaan, the central issue he returned to repeatedly was perception. He described it as a force that quietly determines behavior, access, and even comfort on large sets. His early experience in Hindi cinema, he said, taught him that survival sometimes requires adapting to systems that do not always align with personal values.

While his career has now reached a pan-India level, Dulquer Salmaan said the lessons from those early months remain with him. Even today, he continues to approach work with the habits formed back in Malayalam cinema, where efficiency, personal responsibility, and minimal show were the norm.

His remarks offered a grounded look at how hierarchy functions behind the scenes in the Hindi film industry and how visual signals of power and status continue to shape everyday working conditions.