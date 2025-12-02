Janhvi Kapoor says turning personal loss into memes shows decline in human values

Highlights:

Janhvi Kapoor spoke at We The Women Asia in Mumbai about personal loss

Janhvi Kapoor criticized journalism and social media for turning grief into memes

Janhvi Kapoor said the coverage shows a “derailment of human morality”

Janhvi Kapoor recalled avoiding television after her mother's death

Janhvi Kapoor said self-respect matters more than external validation

During her address at We The Women Asia, Janhvi Kapoor spoke directly about how media attention following her mother’s death became overwhelming. Describing that period as the darkest phase of her life, she said the experience left a lasting mark.

“The phase I went through then is something I will never be able to fully verbalise,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor also said that even discussing the experience publicly feels risky because of how narratives are shaped. “I would hate to sound like I am using such a painful part of my life for that,” she said.

She recalled being advised not to watch television after the loss, yet being unable to escape the continuous cycle of coverage. “It hurt me as a daughter, and it was confusing. I don’t think I will ever recover from it,” Janhvi said.

She described how the constant exposure added to the emotional strain at a time when privacy was what she needed most.

Janhvi Kapoor calls out voyeuristic journalism and meme culture

Janhvi Kapoor strongly criticized the way online platforms and news outlets handle celebrity deaths. She said that the transformation of private grief into public spectacle reflects a wider ethical shift.

“The voyeuristic nature of journalism, media culture, and social media has single-handedly contributed to the derailment of human morality,” she said.

Referring to the recent death of the veteran actor in November 2025, she added, “We saw what happened with Dharam ji. It’s happened repeatedly and will only keep happening,” Janhvi said.

She pointed out that the scale and speed of social media amplification has made it harder for families to grieve away from public judgment and scrutiny.

Janhvi Kapoor on grief, privacy, and public judgment

Janhvi Kapoor said that what troubled her most was not only the volume of coverage but how tragedy was often framed for engagement rather than understanding. She said loss was frequently reduced to trending topics, hashtags, and short video clips.

She explained that during moments of personal crisis, the expectation to remain composed in public only added to the pressure. For Janhvi Kapoor, the challenge was learning how to distance herself from the noise while still functioning in a profession built on visibility.

She said the experience changed how she views validation and public approval.

Janhvi Kapoor says personal belief matters more than public approval

Moving from grief to personal growth, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the importance of self-respect. She said her entry into the film industry came with built-in visibility because of her family background, but that respect cannot be inherited.

“Over the past couple of years, one thing I have learnt for sure is that unless you respect yourself, nobody else will,” she said.

She also addressed the pressures faced by women in professional environments. “When you enter a workspace and are told how to feel about yourself, you need to decide on your own: I believe in myself. Everything else follows,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor said this shift in mindset helped her navigate external criticism, public expectations, and the constant evaluation that comes with being in the spotlight.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work focus continues amid public attention

Despite the continued attention around her personal life and public statements, Janhvi Kapoor said she remains focused on her work. She has recently been part of Homebound, India’s Oscar entry, along with Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

She said she is focused on doing her job and allowing audiences to form opinions based on her performances rather than personal narratives.

Why Janhvi Kapoor’s comments are drawing attention

Janhvi Kapoor’s remarks come at a time when debates around media ethics, online behavior, and digital accountability continue to grow. Her comments connected personal experience with a broader social pattern. She did not single out any outlet but addressed the system as a whole.

By speaking about both past and recent losses, Janhvi Kapoor highlighted how the cycle continues without structural change. Her remarks placed responsibility not only on journalists but also on users who amplify and consume such content.

Janhvi Kapoor’s message on responsibility and humanity

Janhvi Kapoor said that while public attention is part of the profession, basic dignity during moments of loss should remain non-negotiable. She emphasized that the way society engages with tragedy reflects its values.

Her comments underscored the idea that grief is not content and that emotional boundaries deserve respect even in public life.