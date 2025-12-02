How Mira Kapoor built a US$119 million wellness business beyond her celebrity identity

Highlights:

The wellness brand backed by Mira Kapoor is now valued at approximately US$119 million.

Dhun Wellness, launched in Mumbai, offers premium programs priced up to US$2,160 for a week-long reset.

The premium athleisure label Athletifreak counts both Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor among its investors.

Through SARVA Yoga, Mira Kapoor shares investment space with global celebrity investor Jennifer Lopez. - Advertisement -

Her current professional routine reflects a full-time executive role, not a traditional celebrity endorsement model.

Mira Kapoor has gradually transformed from posting lifestyle content to structured business ownership. Her ventures now include wellness services, nutrition, fitness fashion, skincare, and even support for ventures in education and organic products. Her portfolio includes backing a wellness brand valued at roughly US$119 million and launching a luxury wellness centre in Mumbai.

The shift from influencer to entrepreneur was not planned in detail. Mira Kapoor began posting lifestyle content online without a long-term commercial strategy. Brands started approaching her organically. Some of those partnerships evolved into investments; others led to longer-term collaborations.

She recalled that her early decisions were based on instinct and personal experience rather than a formal business blueprint. “There was a spark, that’s all,” she said, referring to her first major investment phase.

One of her earliest investments was in a company called Wellbeing Nutrition. That investment later matured into a business valued at roughly US$119 million. That success shaped how she approached future ventures.

Mira Kapoor and Dhun Wellness: A Hands-On Luxury Wellness Operation

In May, Mira Kapoor inaugurated Dhun Wellness in Bandra, Mumbai. The center functions as a premium wellness hub offering sound healing, aura scans, and structured detox programmes.

Session prices start at about US$92 (≈ £70), while a week-long reset program costs up to roughly US$2,160 (≈ £1,639). The facility includes 13 treatment rooms and private wellness suites. This positions Dhun among the higher-price wellness centres in Mumbai.

Unlike typical celebrity-backed ventures, Mira Kapoor takes an active operational role. She manages internal systems, answers calls, checks software, and stays late when needed. She said many people treat her like a figurehead, but the reality is that Dhun requires hands-on management. For her, Dhun Wellness is a full-scale project, not just a branding exercise.

Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and the Athletifreak Investment

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor co-invested in Athletifreak, a premium athleisure brand originally founded in the U.S. and brought to India through Mira Kapoor’s sisters.

The brand aims at India’s mid-to-premium fitness apparel segment. Pricing for Athletifreak includes leggings at roughly US$99 (≈ £75) and jackets around US$111 (≈ £84). The products target customers who want gym-to-everyday wear.

According to Mira Kapoor, this venture developed naturally through family collaboration rather than being a part of a preset plan. Athletifreak aims to fill the space between functional gym wear and everyday casual apparel—something relatively under-served in India.

Mira Kapoor’s Skincare Brand and Retail Expansion

Mira Kapoor also operates Akind, a skincare brand distributed via Reliance Retail and its beauty platform Tira. Product prices start at approximately US$2.64 (≈ £2), making the line accessible to entry- and mid-level buyers.

Rather than simply endorsing products, Mira Kapoor remains directly involved in formulations — from textures to product development ideas. Final manufacturing is handled by partner labs, but creative vision and quality oversight remain with her team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masoom Minawala Show (@themasoomminawalashow)

Broader Investment Portfolio Including Celebrity-Backed Ventures

Beyond Athletifreak and Akind, Mira Kapoor has invested in several early- and mid-stage companies — including Uravu Labs, Artium Academy, and Zama Organics.

One of the more notable collaborations is with SARVA Yoga, a wellness startup co-backed by Jennifer Lopez. The last reported valuation for SARVA Yoga was around £9.8 million, roughly US$13 million.

These investments reflect Mira Kapoor’s move toward building a holistic “wellness ecosystem” rather than relying solely on transient influencer-based deals.

Mira Kapoor’s Business Philosophy and Long-Term Strategy

In interviews, Mira Kapoor has described her business method as deliberate and grounded rather than experimental. She prefers full operational involvement over being just a brand face. Her ventures—ranging from wellness centres to retail products and fitness fashion—are connected by a long-term vision for health, beauty, and lifestyle.

She views her work as building an “ecosystem of wellness,” integrating services, products, and investments to address different aspects of health and self-care. Her present workload and responsibilities mirror those of a full-time founder and executive rather than a part-time celebrity investor.

Establishing Independent Business Credibility

Over time, Mira Kapoor has evolved from a public figure relying on celebrity association to an entrepreneur with real business standing. Her investments now include physical infrastructure, product manufacturing, retail distribution, wellness programming, and more.

Rather than temporary collaborations, her involvement shows commitment to long-term growth, scalability, and brand reputation. Today, Mira Kapoor’s identity includes entrepreneur, investor, wellness executive, and product founder—reflecting a structural business model rather than a celebrity-driven side venture.