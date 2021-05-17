Sidharth Shukla is one of the biggest names in the television industry. He had also featured in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, but after the Shashank Khaitan directorial, we have seen Sidharth on the big screen again.

But, it looks like finally, the wait will be over soon. According to a report in the portal Sakshi Post, Sidharth has been approached to play a pivotal role in Adipurush which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

There are also reports that the actor will portray the character of Meghanath, Raavan’s son. However, there’s no official announcement about Sidharth casting in the film.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is currently gearing up for his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s Broken But Beautiful season 3. The trailer of the series was released recently and it has received a great response.

Talking about Adipurush, the movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in the film, Kriti plays the role of Sita and Saif will portray the character of Raavan.

A few days ago, there were reports that due to a lockdown in Maharashtra, the makers of the film have decided to shift the shooting to Hyderabad.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022.