Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, Guilty By Association Media LLP and RSVP Movies’ much-talked-about spy thriller Mission Majnu went before cameras in February in Lucknow.

The makers were looking at wrapping up the film as soon as possible and release it in the second half of 2021. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, however, threw a wrench into the works and production paused all of a sudden.

Now, talking to a publication, Malhotra has revealed that a release this year is looking difficult. “Well, we are still shooting Mission Majnu, it is not completed. It is a spy thriller and we have shot the majority of it in Lucknow, we have a lot of the shoot left in Mumbai, which I will go for now after this film (Shershaah). It is looking difficult to release the film this year as the shooting is still on and given how difficult things are in the current situation, it is better to wait for us to finish the movie and then get a fair idea. But, yes, a release this year is looking difficult,” says the actor.

Mission Majnu marks well-known South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in Bollywood. The film will also be marking the directorial debut of popular ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

Last seen in Emmay Entertainment and T-Series Films’ Marjaavaan (2019), Sidharth Malhotra is presently busy promoting his upcoming film Shershaah. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the film is a biographical drama based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra, who martyred during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Kiara Advani also plays an important role in the film. It is set to premiere on 12th August on Amazon Prime Video.

Tags: Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu, Shershaah