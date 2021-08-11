Nikitin Dheer, who is known for his performances in movies like Jodhaa Akbar, Ready, Dabangg 2, Chennai Express, and others, will next be seen in Shershaah. The actor plays the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia.

Dheer has only played negative roles in his previous movies, and while talking to us he revealed that Shershaah is a very special film for him.

The actor said, “Shershaah is a very special film for me, it’s the first time I am attempting to play a positive character. I am playing an Indian Army soldier in it and it’s a matter of great pride and honour for me to do something like this. It’s something off my checklist to be able to be a part of a film like this, to be able to wear the army uniform and be a part of a Dharma (Productions) film. We have a fantastic director in Vishnu Varadhan; he is like a poet on the screen. He has so much passion for what he does. I am really excited to watch the film and to see how people react to it.”

Shershaah is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, and Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role in it. When we asked Nikitin about his experience of working with Sidharth, the actor said, “It was a fantastic experience. I know Sidharth even before he became an actor. We used to go to a common gym, and we were gym friends. From there till today and being able to work with him, it was just a fantastic journey, and he hasn’t changed at all as a human being, and I love that about him. We have some great interactions in the film, so it was just amazing to work with him and I am hoping to work with him again very soon.”

Shershaah was slated to hit the big screens in July 2020, but due to the pandemic, the film was postponed. Later, the makers decided to release it in July this year, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India that didn’t happen.

Now, the movie is getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

When we asked Dheer if he is disappointed that the film is getting a direct-to-digital release, he said, “Not disappointment, but yes, we were all hoping for it to come in theatres because some films have a canvas that is meant for theatres, especially a war film of this magnitude. So, when you watch it on the big screen with your family, the whole excitement is different, and that is what we have grown up watching.”

“But, we have been through extraordinary times in last two years and it’s totally understandable that why the production house has taken this decision. So, in the light of the current scenario, I am just excited that our film is finally coming out. We have waited two years for it. We had finished shooting in 2019, it was due to come in 2020, and it’s coming out now, so the fact that it’s coming out is very exciting,” he added.

Shershaah will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August 2021.