Pratik Gandhi, who shot to overnight fame after the runaway success of his SonyLIV streaming show Scam 1992: The Hansal Mehta Story (2020), has added a new exciting project to his resume.

The young actor has signed on to topline producers Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta’s next yet-to-be-titled Hindi film. Khushali Kumar, who recently wrapped her debut film with actors R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana, has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Gandhi.

Filmmaker Pulkit, who directed the Rajkummar Rao starrer web series Bose: Dead or Alive (2017), has been tapped to helm the upcoming untitled family drama, which is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “The story of this film is simple yet very real. This is the film that millions of people of our country will resonate with. I am glad Shaailesh, Hansal Mehta and I are again collaborating on such an interesting subject.”

Shaailesh R Singh, who jointly produces this film, says, “The story of this film sheds light on issues faced by several Indians. Our audiences will connect with this film in many ways. I am glad to be bringing this story on screen with Bhushanji and Hansalji who love telling stories that leave an impact on their audiences.”

Director Pulkit adds, “This film comes to me from a personal space and is very close to me. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to get his land back. The story defines and revolves around a normal middle-class family and it deals with the system, power and the abused theory of law.”

Filming is set to begin on August 18.

