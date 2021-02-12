Siddhant Chaturvedi, who exploded on to the scene with his outstanding performance in Zoya Akhtar’s much-loved film Gully Boy (2019), is presently working with Deepika Padukone in an untitled film, directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons (2016) fame for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Ever since the high-profile started rolling in the second half of 2020, Chaturvedi and Padukone have been snapped quite often on and around their shooting locations. While fans are yet to see their chemistry in the film, Chaturvedi seems all praises for his co-star who he is working with for the first time.

Sharing his experience of working with Padukone, the newcomer says, “She is spontaneous, so to watch her react to something is special. She submits herself to a character wholeheartedly. This is the reason her performances tend to be real and special. To observe her act was really interesting.”

He goes on to share what the two did on days when they were not shooting. “On days when we were not shooting, we had dinner together. It was a great environment on the set and I eased into it. It is lovely how she brings in her own flavour to a script or a story,” he reveals.

Aside from Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the upcoming film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Though the makers have canned a major portion of the film in cities like Goa and Mumbai, they are yet to finalise its title.

Not much is known about the story of the film either. From what we hear it is a story of complex human relationships. If all goes well, the film may find its ways to theatres in the second half of the year. An official announcement is awaited though.

