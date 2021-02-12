Known for helming such acclaimed films as Iqbal (2005), Dor (2006), and Aashayein (2010), award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor is set to direct an upcoming biopic, based on the life of Ramalinga Raju, the former CEO of Stayam Computer Services accused of siphoning off approximately 71360 million from the company. The yet-to-be-titled project is an audio-visual adaptation of Kinshuk Nag’s book Double Life of Ramalinga Raju (2009).

Sameer Nair, who has previously produced a series of successful digital shows such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), Undekhi (2020), and Criminal Justice (2019), is bankrolling the upcoming project under his production house Applause Entertainment.

Talking about the series in detail, Sameer Nair says, “Viewers are intrigued by biopics. Stories of real people and what they have done are always fascinating to watch. Also, many have witnessed this story unfold in front of their eyes, through the medium of news. Thus, to be able to get an insider view is definitely an exciting prospect for the viewers. We believe the adaptation of Kingshuk Nag’s book will certainly make for a compelling watch. We are pleased to once again collaborate with director Nagesh Kukunoor who will be helming this project for us. An engineer turned filmmaker who hails from the very land this story comes from, Nagesh is uniquely positioned to understand the nuances and direct this series.”

Director Nagesh Kukunoor says, “The Double Life of Ramalinga Raju has been an interesting read and I am delighted to be a part of this visionary project. It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with Applause Entertainment during City of Dreams and I now look forward to once again embark on a new journey – this time with a riveting biopic thriller.”

Author Kingshuk Nag comments, “I am elated about Applause bringing alive the exciting story basis the book. The audio-visual medium allows other aspects and layers of the story to be told in a nuanced and engaging manner. Applause’s creative reputation and success assures an exciting series ahead which will take viewers behind the scenes of all the intriguing going-ons at one of India’s leading IT firms of the time.”

