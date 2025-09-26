Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir meet Trump at White House after 30-minute wait

Highlights:

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir met Trump at the White House after a reported 30-minute wait.

Meeting followed the signing of MoUs on mineral supply and a $500 million US investment in Pakistan.

US-Pakistan trade reached $10.1 billion in 2024, with a 19% tariff on Pakistani imports under the new deal.

Visit signals warming ties after years of tension over terrorism allegations.

Pakistan nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in easing India-Pakistan tensions.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met U.S. President Trump at the White House on Thursday, September 25, following a reported 30-minute wait. The meeting reflects a shift in US-Pakistan relations, coinciding with new trade agreements and resource partnerships.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also attended the meeting. Observers view the visit as a sign of warming ties after years of strained relations over security and terrorism issues.

Trump Praises Pakistani Leaders Ahead of Meeting

Before the Oval Office discussion, Trump spoke to reporters, highlighting both Sharif and Munir as strong leaders. “We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister,” Trump said.

The comments were interpreted as signaling a new phase in US-Pakistan relations, with potential for closer economic and security cooperation.

30-Minute Wait Before Meeting Trump

Sharif’s motorcade arrived at the White House at 4:52 p.m., but the two leaders reportedly waited approximately 30 minutes before entering the Oval Office. Sources attributed the delay to Trump completing prior engagements and signing executive orders. The motorcade departed around 6:18 p.m., following what appeared to be an extended discussion.

Trade and Resource Partnerships Strengthened Under Trump

The White House meeting came shortly after Washington and Islamabad signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on September 8. One MoU involves Pakistan supplying critical minerals and rare earth elements to the US, with a U.S. company committing $500 million in investments.

The agreements follow Trump’s July pledge to collaborate with Pakistan on exploring and developing its “massive oil reserves.” Under the new trade deal, Pakistani imports will face a 19% tariff, while the US will provide technical support to develop Pakistan’s energy sector.

Trade between the two countries reached $10.1 billion in 2024, up 6.3% from 2023, highlighting growing economic ties facilitated under Trump’s administration.

Shift in US-Pakistan Relations Under Trump

Relations between the US and Pakistan have long been tense, particularly over allegations that Islamabad harbored terrorist groups. In 2018, Trump stated that Pakistan had given the US “nothing but lies and deceit.”

The recent meetings and agreements indicate a shift. Pakistan’s frequent diplomatic visits, coupled with trade deals and investment pledges, suggest that Islamabad is regaining trust in Washington. The last official visit by a Pakistani prime minister to the White House was in 2019, when Imran Khan met Trump.

India Factor and Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Part of the improved ties is attributed to Trump’s claimed role in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following a military confrontation in May 2025. While India has denied Trump’s involvement, Pakistan credited him with helping de-escalate the situation and nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.