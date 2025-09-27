Empty chairs greet Benjamin Netanyahu at UN as Diplomats stage walkout over Gaza war

Highlights:

Diplomats from Arab, Muslim, African, and some European countries walked out during Benjamin Netanyahu’s UNGA speech.

Netanyahu vowed Israel would “finish the job” in Gaza and urged Hamas to surrender.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UN remotely after being denied a US visa.

The empty chairs behind Netanyahu highlighted Israel's growing diplomatic isolation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a dramatic response at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26, 2025, as diplomats from Arab, Muslim, African, and several European countries staged a mass walkout during his speech. The protest highlighted international disapproval of Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and underscored Israel’s growing diplomatic isolation.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s UNGA Speech and Gaza Strategy

During his address, Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would “finish the job” in Gaza “as quickly as possible.” He directly addressed Hamas, urging the group to surrender, release hostages, and lay down their weapons. Netanyahu’s speech was delivered with a firm tone, reflecting his position as a leader facing war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court.

In a controversial move, Netanyahu instructed Israel’s military to set up loudspeakers across Gaza to broadcast his remarks directly to Palestinians. He also claimed that Israeli intelligence had taken control of phones in Gaza to livestream his speech, a psychological tactic aimed at pressuring Hamas. This step marked a rare instance of a UN address being used as part of an active military communication strategy.

Diplomatic Walkout and Global Response

The walkout during Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech began with representatives from nearly all Arab and Muslim-majority nations. It was later joined by diplomats from several African countries and a few European states, according to Axios. Rows of empty chairs quickly became a powerful visual symbol, widely circulated by international media, reflecting Israel’s diplomatic isolation.

The protest highlighted the sharp divide in global opinion over Israel’s Gaza campaign. While the United States, under President Donald Trump, remained one of Israel’s few steadfast allies, most of the international community expressed criticism, particularly over civilian casualties and the humanitarian impact of the offensive.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Addresses UN

Netanyahu’s speech came one day after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UNGA remotely. Abbas had been denied a visa by the Trump administration, preventing him from attending in person. In his address, Abbas said Palestinians would never leave Gaza “despite all they had suffered.” His remarks further emphasized the deep divide between Israel and Palestine and underscored the tense international environment surrounding the conflict.

The Symbolism of Empty Chairs

The image of Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to rows of vacant seats became emblematic of the international disapproval of Israel’s actions in Gaza. Observers noted that the protest at the UNGA was one of the rare instances where such a visible diplomatic walkout occurred, signifying widespread frustration with Israel’s military campaign.

International experts suggest that the walkout also highlighted the challenge facing Netanyahu in maintaining global support. The visual of empty chairs served as a stark reminder of how Israel’s policies are increasingly under scrutiny, with calls for ceasefires and humanitarian interventions growing louder.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Diplomatic Isolation

The UNGA walkout during Benjamin Netanyahu’s address underscores the delicate balance Israel faces on the world stage. While Netanyahu maintains a strong stance against Hamas and asserts Israel’s right to military action, the widespread diplomatic protest illustrates the limits of unilateral military strategies in the face of global opinion.

As Israel continues its operations in Gaza, the events at the UNGA are likely to influence diplomatic relations, international aid discussions, and public perception worldwide. The scene of empty chairs behind Benjamin Netanyahu remains a potent symbol of both protest and Israel’s growing isolation in the current conflict.