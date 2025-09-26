India engages Putin following Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods, says Mark Rutte

Highlights:

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says US tariffs on Indian goods are affecting Russia.

India reportedly seeking clarity from President Putin on Moscow’s Ukraine strategy.

Trump has accused India of indirectly supporting Russia’s war through oil purchases.

Prime Minister Modi and Putin last spoke on September 17, reaffirming support for a peaceful resolution. - Advertisement -

India-US trade talks are ongoing, with both sides optimistic about a new trade agreement.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has stated that US President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs on Indian goods are having a “huge impact” on Russia. According to Rutte, the tariffs—which include a 25 percent reciprocal duty and an additional 25 percent penalty for India’s purchase of Russian oil—have prompted India to seek clarity from Moscow about Russia’s strategy in Ukraine.

Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Mark Rutte said, “This immediately impacts Russia because Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Prime Minister Modi is asking him, ‘I support you, but could you explain your strategy? I have now been hit by these 50 percent tariffs by the United States.’”

The NATO chief emphasized that India’s engagement with Russia is being shaped directly by the new US trade measures. According to Rutte, the tariffs are not only affecting bilateral trade between India and the US but also influencing India’s diplomatic conversations with Moscow.

India’s Diplomatic Response Underlined by Mark Rutte

There has been no official response from either New Delhi or Moscow regarding Rutte’s remarks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last spoke with President Vladimir Putin on September 17, his 75th birthday, during which he reiterated India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Earlier in September, Modi and Putin held a private conversation while traveling together to a bilateral meeting following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

Mark Rutte highlighted that these conversations are taking place in the context of significant US economic pressure. The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are viewed as a tool to influence India’s trade and energy decisions, particularly concerning Russian oil.

Trump’s Tariffs and NATO’s Observations

Since returning to office in January, President Trump has imposed reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries. He has also accused India of indirectly supporting Russia’s war efforts through oil purchases. In addition, Trump has called on NATO members to impose tariffs of 50 to 100 percent on China and to halt the purchase of Russian oil as part of a broader strategy to pressure Moscow.

According to Mark Rutte, these measures are affecting international alliances and trade patterns. Rutte’s comments underscore the interconnected nature of global trade, energy security, and diplomatic relations, showing how US economic measures can influence discussions between India and Russia.

India-US Trade Talks Continue Amid Tariff Pressures

Amid these developments, India is actively pursuing dialogue with the US to mitigate trade tensions. India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal led a delegation to New York this week for high-level trade discussions with US officials. The meetings come ahead of a scheduled conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.

Both sides have expressed optimism about reaching a mutually beneficial trade agreement. Mark Rutte’s observations suggest that India’s engagement with both the US and Russia is being carefully balanced to protect its economic and strategic interests.

Mark Rutte’s Perspective on Global Trade Dynamics

By emphasizing the impact of US tariffs on India and, indirectly, on Russia, Mark Rutte has provided insight into how economic measures can affect international diplomacy. His remarks highlight the strategic calculations New Delhi is making in response to external pressures, particularly from the US.

Rutte’s statements also illustrate the NATO perspective on global trade tensions and their geopolitical consequences. As nations adjust to tariff measures and shifting alliances, leaders like Modi are seeking clarity from counterparts, including Putin, to align their foreign policy with evolving economic realities.

Mark Rutte’s comments underscore the complex interplay between trade, diplomacy, and global security. US tariffs on Indian goods have triggered a series of diplomatic engagements, including India’s direct communication with Moscow regarding the Ukraine conflict. At the same time, India-US trade discussions continue, with both sides aiming to reach a new agreement. Rutte’s insights highlight how economic measures by one country can reverberate through international relations, influencing the policies and conversations of multiple nations.